Scam victim complains about BNM's silence and reluctance to clarify

A lawyer has lost RM155,000 to swindlers and is raising concern about the Bank Negara Malaysia's silence and reluctance to clarify why money is freely flowing into accounts flagged on suspicion of scams. She also questions why banks are still allowing transfers into officially flagged accounts, despite numerous alerts.

Losing RM155,000 to swindlers in a period of 10 days left a lawyer wondering how easily money can be moved into accounts flagged for scam by the Bank Negara Malaysia ( BNM ).

She expressed her frustration with reluctant responses from BNM and the ombudsman for financial services, who both cited confidentiality as a reason for not providing information. She further complained about her ordeal with a company that asked her to transfer large amounts of money while claiming to be connected to BNM to recover the money.

Upon realizing the scam, she filed a police report and tried to raise the matter with the banks and BNM, only to face evasive answers and repeated evasions by BNM. She also claimed that some of her follow-up emails to the governor were deleted unread, although BNM later denied this claim





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