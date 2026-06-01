Saudi Health Minister Declares Hajj Disease‑Free After 20 Years, Despite Global Health Threats

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Health announces a 20‑year streak of a disease‑free Hajj season amid worldwide outbreaks, highlighting continuous surveillance, inter‑agency collaboration, and the nation's commitment to global health security.

The Saudi Arabia n Minister of Health, Fahad AlJalajel, announced that this year's Hajj season{ 1 } marked 20 consecutive years of a flawless and disease‑free pilgrimage, a feat that was achieved even as the world faced significant public health challenges.

In a press briefing yesterday, the minister highlighted the global context of the Hajj, noting that while continents were grappling with outbreaks such as Ebola, the West African islands, and a renewed cluster of Hantavirus cases in Central and South America, Saudi authorities maintained a real‑time epidemiological surveillance system capable of detecting and containing any potential threat before it could spread among the millions who converge on the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Chief among the measures described by AlJalajel was the government's high level of preparedness and the seamless collaboration across multiple public agencies.

He praised the integrated operations of the Saudi Ministry of Health, the Supreme Committee for the Affairs of Hajj and Umrah, the permanent Hajj and Umrah committee in Mecca and Medina, and a dedicated cadre of health and safety officers who worked round the clock. According to the minister, the state maintained constant vigilance by operating 24/7 clinics, providing preventive care, emergency treatment, and extensive health education to pilgrims from the moment they arrived.

Vaccination campaigns were run efficiently and standardised procedures were followed for triage, isolation and referral should suspicion of infectious disease arise. The announcement simultaneously celebrated the unwavering commitment of the Saudi government to fulfil its global responsibilities. AlJalajel emphasized that safeguarding the health of millions of pilgrims not only protects the local population but also fulfills a broader humanitarian duty by preventing disease spread across borders.

He concluded his remarks by thanking the leadership of the country and acknowledging the sustained efforts of the various committees and health staff who ensured the well‑being of the Hajj community. The minister's statement underscores the rigorous public health infrastructure in place, showcasing Saudi Arabia's capacity to host the world's largest religious gathering while maintaining the highest safety standards amid international health risks





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