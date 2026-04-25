Saudi Arabia Successfully Separates Filipino Conjoined Twins in Complex 13-Hour Surgery

Filipino conjoined twins, Klea Ann and Maurice Ann Misa, have been successfully separated in a complex 13-hour surgery sponsored by the Saudi Arabian government. The operation, hailed as one of the most challenging worldwide, was performed at the King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital in Riyadh.

A remarkable medical feat has unfolded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia , with the successful separation of Filipino conjoined twins , Klea Ann and Maurice Ann Misa. The intricate 13-hour surgery, fully sponsored by the Saudi Arabia n government, culminated on Thursday, April 23rd, marking a pivotal moment in the lives of the young girls and their family.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Manila announced the success on Friday, April 24th, describing the operation as one of the most challenging ever undertaken globally. Dozens of specialists from a multitude of medical fields collaborated to achieve this extraordinary outcome. The twins, who arrived in Saudi Arabia in May 2025, were meticulously prepared for the procedure at the King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital in Riyadh, undergoing extensive diagnostic evaluations.

The case presented unique complexities, stemming from the positioning of their heads, the significant shared network of cerebral venous sinuses, and the intricate intertwining of brain tissue. Adding to the surgical challenges, Klea Ann faced pre-existing cardiac muscle insufficiency and severe kidney atrophy, culminating in complete renal failure, substantially elevating the inherent risks of the operation. The surgical team, led by Dr. Muatasim Al-Zoubi, adopted a phased approach, meticulously executing the separation in five distinct stages.

This strategy involved the coordinated efforts of 30 highly skilled consultants, specialists, and dedicated nursing and technical staff, representing a broad spectrum of disciplines including anesthesia, intensive care, advanced imaging techniques, and reconstructive plastic surgery. The operation was conducted under the direct guidance and benevolent directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, demonstrating the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian aid and medical advancement.

Following an agonizing eighteen-and-a-half hours of anticipation, the twins’ mother expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude upon learning of the surgery’s success. This achievement not only offers Klea Ann and Maurice Ann the opportunity to live independent lives but also instills renewed hope for a brighter future. The successful separation represents the 70th such procedure completed under the auspices of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, solidifying the Kingdom’s position as a global leader in this specialized field of pediatric surgery.

The program has consistently provided life-altering medical interventions for children facing incredibly complex medical challenges, often extending assistance to families from across the globe. The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Manila highlighted the profound impact of this surgery, emphasizing its significance in opening doors to a future filled with possibilities for the twins. The meticulous planning, the dedication of the medical team, and the unwavering support of the Saudi Arabian government were all instrumental in achieving this remarkable outcome.

The twins and their parents were received by Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Manila, Faisal Ebraheem Alghamdi, prior to their departure back to the Kingdom, signifying the close relationship between the two nations and the Kingdom’s continued commitment to providing medical assistance to those in need. The case underscores the power of international collaboration in addressing complex medical challenges and the transformative potential of humanitarian initiatives.

The successful separation of Klea Ann and Maurice Ann Misa serves as a beacon of hope, not only for their family but also for other children around the world facing similar medical circumstances. The story is a testament to the advancements in medical technology and the unwavering dedication of medical professionals who strive to improve the lives of others.

The twins are expected to undergo a period of rehabilitation and ongoing medical care in Saudi Arabia to ensure their continued recovery and well-being





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Saudi Arabia Philippines Conjoined Twins Surgery Medical Miracle King Abdullah Hospital Humanitarian Aid

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