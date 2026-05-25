Saudi Arabia Defender Saud Abdulhamid to Miss First Part of World Cup Prep due to Stolen Passport

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation states that defender Saud Abdulhamid will join the squad after necessary documents are obtained to enable him to join the squad

Saudi Arabia defender Saud Abdulhamid will miss the first part of the national team's training camp due to his passport being stolen, according to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

According to the latest statement by SAFF, Abdulhamid was unable to travel to Riyadh today as scheduled amidst the theft of his passport during a break-in in Amsterdam where he was with his family for his wedding ceremony. The player would have joined the squad with his private vehicle also being broken into but the event resulted in the loss of personal belongings including his passport.

The SAFF is conducting coordination with the Ministry of Sport to follow up the incident while enabling Abdulhamid to obtain necessary documents to enable him to join the squad,Abdulhamid has been named in newly appointed coach Georgios Donis's 30-man preliminary squad, the player plays for French side RC Lens on loan from Italy's AS Roma, the team saw travel to the United States for training camps in New York and Texas where they will fine-tune their preparations with friendlies against Ecuador, Puerto Rico and Senegal in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026





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Saudi Arabia Football Team Saud Abdulhamid World Cup 2026 Stolen Passport French Side RC Lens AS Roma Georgios Donis FIFA World Cup 2026 US Training Camps

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