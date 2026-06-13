Saudi Arabia Aim to Reinvent Magic Against Uruguay in World Cup Group H Clash

Saudi Arabia faces Uruguay in a poignant Group H encounter, seeking to replicate their 2022 World Cup triumph over Argentina under new coach Georgios Donis, while Uruguay aims to validate Marcelo Bielsa's ambitious rebuilding project amidst a blend of promising talent and lingering concerns.

Saudi Arabia is determined to recreate the magic that electrified the world in Qatar four years ago when they launch Group H campaign against Uruguay this Tuesday.

The Green Falcons are still remembered for producing one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by defeating champions Argentina 2-1 in the 2022 edition. This time, however, Saudi Arabia arrive with a different face under new coach Georgios Donis, appointed less than two months before the tournament began. Donis replaced Herve Renard, who was sacked in April after several disappointing results including a 0-4 loss to Egypt and a 1-2 defeat to Serbia in friendly matches.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United player now carries a heavy mission to restore confidence to a team drawn in a difficult group alongside Uruguay, Spain and Cape Verde. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari is expected once again to be the mainstay, with supporters still fresh from recalling the winning network he produced against Argentina in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Uruguay arrives with a mission to prove that their squad renewal project under Marcelo Bielsa is on the right track. Since his appointment in 2023, Bielsa has carried out a major overhaul, building a younger team after the eras of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani ended. Now, hopes for La Celeste largely rest on Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo, though the Barcelona defender is still doubted due to a muscle injury.

Bielsa's high-intensity playing style has seen Uruguay achieve some proud results, including defeating Brazil and Argentina in World Cup qualifiers. However, consistency issues still haunt them as they only finished fourth in the South American qualifying zone. The record also favors Uruguay, who beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the two teams last meeting at the 2018 World Cup through a Suarez goal.

For Saudi Arabia, this match is not just about chasing three points but an opportunity to once again prove they can still create upsets on the world football stage





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Saudi Arabia Uruguay World Cup Group H Georgios Donis Salem Al-Dawsari Marcelo Bielsa Federico Valverde Argentina Upset

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