Satya Nadella's Testimony at OpenAI Lawsuit, Influence on AI Giant's Shift

Microsoft's involvement in OpenAI's transformation from a nonprofit to a for-profit AI giant and their impact on the global AI race are key points in the case.

In an email, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella consulted his executives about a discount granted to OpenAI for Azure, Microsoft 's cloud-computing platform. The trial has laid bare the internal strife within a circle of elite Silicon Valley engineers, investors and executives in the years leading up to the high-profile launch of the ChatGPT chatbot in 2022.

The CEO's testimony will precede that of OpenAI boss Sam Altman, who is likely to be questioned on Tuesday or Wednesday. The case calls for OpenAI to revert to its original status as a nonprofit, which would impact its position in the global AI race against Anthropic, Google and China's Deepseek. Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI, which ultimately injected $13 billion over several years.

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX founder, accuses OpenAI of betraying its original nonprofit mission and misappropriating his founding donations. The 'advisory' jury is expected to reach a verdict on any actual wrongdoing by the week of May 18, with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers making the final ruling





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