Sarimah Ibrahim clarifies her stance on Hussain Jamilul Hayat's performance in Talk To My Manager 2, stating that she appreciates the feedback but clarifies that she doesn't make decisions alone and that the production team had already explained the segment beforehand. She also mentions that the judges don't have the right to choose the songs for the participants and that the bottom three are not determined by the judges. She further clarifies that she cannot see the marks given by other judges and that the ranking of the participants is only known until the end of the program.

Sarimah Ibrahim clarifies her stance on Hussain Jamilul Hayat 's performance in Talk To My Manager 2 , stating that she appreciates the feedback but clarifies that she doesn't make decisions alone and that the production team had already explained the segment beforehand.

She also mentions that the judges don't have the right to choose the songs for the participants and that the bottom three are not determined by the judges. She further clarifies that she cannot see the marks given by other judges and that the ranking of the participants is only known until the end of the program





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Sarimah Ibrahim Hussain Jamilul Hayat Talk To My Manager 2 Performance Feedback Decision Production Team Judges Songs Bottom Three Marks

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