Sarawak Unveils Significant Electricity Discount and Enhanced Aid to Ease Cost of Living Pressures

The Sarawak state government has announced a substantial 25% discount on domestic electricity bills from April to December 2026, alongside an increase in essential aid for households, senior citizens, and single individuals. These measures aim to alleviate the financial strain on residents amid global economic challenges.

The Sarawak state government is implementing a substantial 25% discount on all domestic electricity consumption for residents across the state. This significant relief measure will be in effect for a nine-month period, commencing in April 2026 and concluding in December 2026. The announcement comes as part of a broader suite of initiatives designed to support the populace in navigating the escalating cost of living , a situation exacerbated by ongoing global conflicts impacting supply chains and commodity prices.

The comprehensive package of support includes a notable enhancement of the Sumbangan Keperluan Asas Sarawak (SKAS) assistance program. For households, the aid will be increased from RM950 to RM1,100, providing a much-needed boost to essential spending. Senior citizens will see their assistance rise from RM500 to RM600, acknowledging their often fixed incomes and vulnerability to price hikes. Furthermore, eligible single individuals will receive an increased allocation, with their assistance growing from RM300 to RM375. These expanded financial aid packages are projected to benefit an estimated 900,000 eligible recipients, ensuring a wider reach and greater impact for those most in need.

The direct electricity discount is anticipated to bring considerable relief to a large segment of the population, with approximately 714,557 domestic electricity users expected to benefit from the 9-month subsidy initiative. The financial outlay for this crucial program by the Sarawak state government is estimated at RM188.1 million. This move underscores Sarawak's commitment to ensuring affordable energy access for its citizens. The state already boasts a competitive energy landscape within Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian region. Sarawak Energy Berhad, the primary utility provider, currently offers an average tariff of 28 sen per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for its approximately 700,000 account holders. This competitive pricing is partly facilitated by the utility's significant investment in renewable energy sources, with over 70% of its electricity generation derived from sustainable means. A prime example of this commitment is the 50MW Solar Farm, strategically deployed within the reservoir of the Batang Ai Hydroelectric Plant.

For residential consumers in Sarawak, electricity rates are already among the most affordable in the region. Even for substantial usage exceeding 1300 kWh per month, the cost remains remarkably low. For instance, a typical Sarawak household consuming 1200 kWh of electricity would incur a bill of RM386.88 from Sarawak Energy Berhad. This stands in stark contrast to the RM567.95 bill a similar household would face in Peninsular Malaysia from Tenaga Nasional Berhad. This cost-effectiveness extends to emerging technologies. For residents charging electric vehicles (EVs) at home, a significant monthly consumption of 1200 kWh (inclusive of taxes) would only amount to a modest cost, which is further reduced by the new 25% discount initiative. This makes Sarawak an increasingly attractive location for EV adoption and sustainable living, further solidifying the state’s position as a leader in affordable and green energy solutions for its residents





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