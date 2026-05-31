Sarawak Targets AI Campus, Nano‑Satellite Launch and Semiconductor Plant to Drive Knowledge‑Based Economy by 2030

State premier Abang Johari Openg announces plans for a 405‑hectare AI data campus, a CubeSat nano‑satellite programme and Southeast Asia's first polysilicon plant, aiming to shift Sarawak's economy toward innovation and raise GDP to RM282 billion by 2030.

Sarawak is poised to embark on a bold new chapter in its technological development, aiming to cultivate homegrown expertise in aerospace, satellite engineering, data analytics and communication technologies.

In a message delivered on Gawai Day, state premier Abang Johari Openg outlined the ambition to launch a CubeSat‑based nano‑satellite by 2030, a project that will furnish the state with high‑resolution Earth imagery, precise geolocation data and strategic intelligence. The initiative is part of a broader digital transformation agenda that seeks to shift Sarawak away from an economy reliant on finite natural resources toward a knowledge‑driven model powered by innovation and human capital.

Central to this strategy is the creation of the Kuching AI Data Campus, a sprawling 405‑hectare hub to be built on the Tanjung Embang site. The campus is envisioned as a catalyst for a regional artificial‑intelligence grid, enhancing Sarawak's digital ecosystem and attracting premium foreign investment. By aggregating advanced computing resources, data‑analytics capabilities and AI research facilities in one location, the campus will provide a fertile environment for startups, research institutions and multinational corporations to collaborate on cutting‑edge projects.

The premier emphasized that the campus will not only support the nano‑satellite programme but also serve as a springboard for a new generation of tech‑focused enterprises across the state. In parallel with the AI campus, Sarawak is advancing its semiconductor ambitions by establishing Southeast Asia's first semiconductor‑grade polysilicon plant in Bintulu. This venture complements the nano‑satellite effort, as high‑purity polysilicon is a critical component for solar cells that power many small satellites.

The premier also highlighted ambitious economic targets: raising the state's Gross Domestic Product to RM282 billion by 2030 under the 13th Malaysia Plan. To achieve these goals, Sarawak is investing heavily in education and research. Nearly 4,700 students have already benefited from a state‑funded tertiary education scheme, a number slated to reach 10,000 by year‑end.

The Sarawak Foundation has further bolstered academic capacity by launching a four‑year sponsored PhD programme in partnership with the University of Bristol, United Kingdom, focusing on fields that underpin the state's emerging high‑tech sectors. Collectively, these measures reflect a decisive move toward an economy powered by intellectual capital, positioning Sarawak as a regional leader in aerospace, AI and semiconductor technologies





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