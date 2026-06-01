Sarawak Targets 860,000 Pigs by 2030 to Boost Economy by RM1.29 Billion Annually

Sarawak plans to expand its pig population from 350,000 to 860,000 by 2030, projecting annual revenue of RM1.29 billion. The state government is modernizing the livestock sector to enhance economic growth, create jobs, and strengthen food security.

Sarawak has announced an ambitious plan to expand its pig farming industry, aiming to increase the pig population from approximately 350,000 in 2025 to 860,000 by 2030.

This expansion is projected to generate RM1.29 billion annually for the state's economy. The initiative, led by the Sarawak Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom, is part of a broader strategy to modernize and strengthen the livestock sector. Minister Rundi emphasized the cultural and economic importance of pigs, stating, "We treasure pigs the most. So it's easy for us to encourage people to make a living from them.

" The transformation will focus on making pig farming more technology-driven and commercially oriented, aligning with Sarawak's agricultural development agenda. The growth forecast is expected to significantly boost the state's economy through increased production, downstream processing, and export opportunities. The expansion is also anticipated to create numerous employment opportunities across the entire supply chain, including farming operations, veterinary services, logistics, processing, and marketing.

Downstream activities such as meat processing, packaging, cold-chain logistics, and the development of value-added products will further enhance the industry's economic contribution. Infrastructure development is already in progress, with 10 hectares cleared and basic facilities slated for completion by 2028 to support the industry's scaling up. Minister Rundi underscored that the initiative reflects Sarawak's commitment to building a modern and sustainable livestock sector that can drive economic growth, ensure food security, and promote rural development.

The state government aims to position Sarawak as a major player in the regional pork industry, generating long-term benefits for local communities and businesses. By embracing technology and commercial best practices, the pig farming sector is set to become a cornerstone of Sarawak's agricultural modernization and economic diversification efforts, promising substantial returns and sustainable development for the region





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Sarawak Pig Farming Livestock Economic Development Agriculture Modernization

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