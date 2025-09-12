Sarawak Spearheads Malaysia's Semiconductor Ambitions

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlights Sarawak's potential to fuel Malaysia's drive towards becoming a global semiconductor hub, citing recent industry investments and the National Semiconductor Strategy.

Sarawak is strategically positioned to contribute significantly to Malaysia 's ambition of becoming a global leader in the semiconductor industry, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim . He emphasized the presence and growth of prominent semiconductor companies in Sarawak as a testament to the state's promising potential in this sector.

Anwar highlighted the RM3 billion expansion of X-Fab Sarawak's production capacity, viewing it as a strong indicator of the company's confidence in both the state and federal governments. \During the launch of the X-Fab Sarawak expansion at Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone on Friday, September 12, Anwar remarked, 'It makes my life as Prime Minister very easy when you have a state government that is as progressive as this.' The Prime Minister underlined the Federal Government's commitment to supporting Sarawak in its pursuit of developing a robust semiconductor sector, particularly in aligning with the National Semiconductor Strategy. This strategy, he explained, has been meticulously crafted to capitalize on Sarawak's potential to become a global powerhouse in semiconductor innovation and production. \Anwar further underscored Malaysia's advantageous geopolitical position at the heart of ASEAN and its engagement with influential global powers as a key asset in showcasing its capabilities to the world. He pointed out that leaders from Brazil and South Africa are anticipated to attend the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia next month, alongside the presidents of the United States, China, and Russia. He expressed confidence that during this summit, Malaysia would use the opportunity to promote its semiconductor strategy, along with attractive incentives, to potential foreign investors. He emphasized the crucial role of Sarawak's Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, in effectively articulating Malaysia's ambition on this platform. \Anwar also urged semiconductor companies operating in Malaysia to collaborate closely with universities in developing a skilled workforce for the industry. He advocated for a strong synergy between industry and academia, deeming it essential for nurturing a talent pool equipped with the necessary skills. He suggested, 'Industries should engage with universities, review their academic programs, and provide valuable insights on any shortcomings. If companies can offer initial training and practical experience, it would significantly benefit universities in integrating innovative ideas and advancements in cutting-edge technologies,' he concluded





