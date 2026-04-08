Sarawak Operations Net RM1.82M in Illegal Electronic Waste, 12 Arrested

A statewide operation led by the General Operations Force Sarawak Brigade resulted in the seizure of RM1.82 million worth of illegal electronic waste and the arrest of twelve individuals. The operation, named Ops Hazard 3.0, targeted illegal electronic waste collection and processing across multiple locations in Sarawak. The enforcement action reflects a strong commitment to environmental protection and law enforcement.

The General Operations Force Sarawak Brigade spearheaded a significant statewide operation on April 6th, resulting in the seizure of illicit electronic waste valued at RM1.82 million and the arrest of twelve individuals. The operation, dubbed Ops Hazard 3.0 , targeted the unlawful collection and processing of electronic waste across ten locations throughout Sarawak , specifically in Kuching, Sri Aman, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Lim Bak Phai, the State General Operations Force Brigade Commander, confirmed that those apprehended included ten local residents and two foreign nationals. The operation highlighted a coordinated effort to combat illegal activities that pose environmental and economic risks. The focus on electronic waste underscores the growing concerns related to improper handling and disposal of e-waste, which can lead to contamination of soil and water resources, and release harmful chemicals into the environment. The seized materials encompassed a wide range of items, including electrical wires and cables, electronic components, used batteries, tires, and processing equipment. Vehicles and containers believed to be utilized in these unlawful operations were also confiscated, indicating the scale and organization of the illicit activities. The operation’s success highlights the dedication of law enforcement agencies to protecting the environment and upholding regulations related to waste management.\ The collaborative nature of the operation was emphasized by Senior Assistant Commissioner Lim Bak Phai. He stated that the joint effort involved multiple government agencies, including the Environment Department, the Inland Revenue Board, the Natural Resources and Environment Board, and local authorities such as the Sri Aman District Council, Sibu local authorities, the Bintulu Development Authority, and the Miri City Council. This multi-agency approach underlines the importance of a comprehensive strategy in addressing complex environmental crimes. The involvement of various departments demonstrates a shared commitment to ensuring environmental protection and enforcing relevant regulations. The coordination between national and local authorities signifies a well-organized plan to tackle the illegal handling of e-waste. This also showed a commitment to community safety and regulatory compliance. All arrested individuals and seized items were subsequently handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action. This step is a standard procedure to ensure that appropriate legal action is taken against those involved in these illegal activities. The Sarawak General Operations Force Brigade plans to continue these joint enforcement operations, demonstrating a long-term commitment to combating illegal activities. The ongoing commitment signals a persistent approach to upholding environmental regulations and protecting public health. This ongoing effort serves as a deterrent to future illegal activities and reinforces the message that such actions will not be tolerated. This emphasizes the need for continuous vigilance and enforcement to address the complex challenges posed by environmental crimes.\In addition to the main operation against electronic waste, other law enforcement activities have taken place across various locations, highlighting the ongoing efforts to uphold law and order. A separate incident involved the arrest of a man in Tawau who was apprehended for allegedly threatening a woman with scissors, demonstrating the commitment of law enforcement agencies to addressing a variety of crime issues. Furthermore, an incident in Cheras led to the detention of 43 men over an attack on an entertainment outlet, underlining the continuous effort to curb violent crime. In other news, OPPO Malaysia and the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) announced the enhancement of fire safety awareness by launching a new Community Fire Learning Centre, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing community safety. In another operation in Pekan Nenas, three foreign nationals were apprehended, and nearly RM1 million of duty-unpaid liquor was seized, highlighting the persistent battle against smuggling and other illegal activities. These multiple law enforcement endeavors reflect an extensive range of issues that agencies are addressing. These additional instances of law enforcement activity underscore the breadth of criminal activities that law enforcement agencies are committed to tackling. The combined efforts showcase a continuous dedication to maintaining law and order, protecting public safety, and safeguarding environmental well-being





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