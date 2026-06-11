Sarawak JKR hands over RM100 million school projects in Bintulu

The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) has handed over two new school projects in Bintulu worth more than RM100 million to the Ministry of Education (MOE). The projects, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Samalaju and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Orang Kaya Mohammad Bintulu, were built by Empayar Setia Sdn Bhd and EPR (Kuching) Sdn Bhd respectively.

The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) has handed over two new school projects in Bintulu worth more than RM100 million to the Ministry of Education ( MOE ).

The projects, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Samalaju and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Orang Kaya Mohammad Bintulu, were built by Empayar Setia Sdn Bhd and EPR (Kuching) Sdn Bhd respectively. The completion of these projects reflects the close collaboration between the MOE, Sarawak JKR, contractors, consultants, and relevant technical agencies, despite challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and rising construction material costs





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Sarawak JKR School Projects Bintulu MOE Sarawak Public Works Department Emapyar Setia Sdn Bhd EPR (Kuching) Sdn Bhd Construction Material Costs COVID-19 Pandemic Collaboration Challenges New Building Modern Facilities Conducive Learning Environment Established In 1912

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