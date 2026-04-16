Sarawak Announces 25% Electricity Discount and Increased Aid to Combat Cost of Living

The Sarawak state government is implementing a significant relief package for its residents, including a 25% discount on domestic electricity bills from April to December 2026 and increased financial assistance through the SKAS program. These measures aim to ease the burden of rising living costs exacerbated by global conflicts, benefiting hundreds of thousands of households and individuals.

The Sarawak state government has unveiled a significant relief package aimed at mitigating the impact of the escalating cost of living on its residents. A cornerstone of this initiative is a generous 25% discount on domestic electricity bills, which will be in effect for all households across the state from April through December of 2026.

This measure, announced concurrently with other supportive programs, is a direct response to the economic pressures exacerbated by ongoing global conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, which have led to a surge in everyday expenses. Beyond the electricity subsidy, the state government is also bolstering its existing Sumbangan Keperluan Asas Sarawak (SKAS) assistance program. Monthly financial aid for households will be increased from RM950 to RM1,100, while senior citizens will see their assistance rise from RM500 to RM600. Eligible single individuals will also receive a boost, with their aid increasing from RM300 to RM375. These enhanced aid packages are projected to reach nearly 900,000 eligible recipients, providing much-needed financial respite. The 25% electricity discount alone is anticipated to benefit a substantial 714,557 domestic electricity users throughout Sarawak. This nine-month subsidy program represents a significant financial commitment from the state government, with an estimated cost of RM188.1 million. These efforts underscore Sarawak's dedication to supporting its citizens through challenging economic times. The state's electricity utility company, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), plays a crucial role in this landscape. SEB's current average tariff stands at 28 sen per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for its approximately 700,000 account holders. A notable aspect of Sarawak's energy sector is its strong commitment to sustainability, with over 70% of its electricity generation derived from renewable sources. This is exemplified by the deployment of a 50-megawatt solar farm integrated within the reservoir of the Batang Ai Hydroelectric Plant, a testament to Sarawak's forward-thinking approach to energy. The state's residential consumers have historically enjoyed competitive electricity rates. For instance, a typical Sarawak household consuming 1200 kWh of electricity per month would incur a bill of RM386.88 from SEB. This stands in stark contrast to a similar consumption level in Peninsular Malaysia, where Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) bills can reach RM567.95. This affordability is further highlighted when considering the cost of charging an electric vehicle (EV). Based on a total monthly consumption of 1200 kWh, including taxes, charging an EV at home in Sarawak would be considerably cheaper. With the newly introduced 25% discount applicable until the end of 2026, the cost of charging an EV in a Sarawak household experiencing 1200 kWh usage will be further reduced, making sustainable transportation more accessible and economical for residents. This comprehensive package of measures demonstrates a multi-pronged strategy to alleviate financial burdens and promote a more sustainable and affordable future for Sarawak's citizens





Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sarawak Electricity Discount Cost Of Living Financial Assistance Energy Subsidies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Proposed Samalaju-Kidurong-Bintulu rail link system undergoing feasibility study, says Sarawak premierKUCHING, April 15 — A series of new infrastructural and technological developments are set to transform Bintulu Port into a modern, integrated, and future-ready maritime hub,...

Read more »

Kerajaan lulus 80 projek air luar bandar Sarawak, peruntukan RM3.47 bilionSebanyak 80 projek baharu dan sambungan di bawah Program Bekalan Air Luar Bandar (BALB) Sarawak diluluskan bagi memperkukuh kemudahan asas

Read more »

RON97 down 25 sen, diesel in West Malaysia down 75 senThe price of unsubsidised RON95 petrol will also be reduced by 25 sen, with these prices effective until April 22.

Read more »

Harga runcit diesel turun 75 sen, RON97 turun 25 senHarga runcit diesel turun 75 sen, RON97 turun 25 sen

Read more »

Diesel Price Drops By 75 Sen Per Litre, RON97 & Unsubsidised RON95 Down 25 SenBUDI95 remains at RM1.99 per litre.

Read more »

Harga Diesel Turun Sebanyak 75 Sen, RON97 & RON95 Turun 25 Sen SeliterBUDI95 kekal pada RM1.99 seliter.

Read more »