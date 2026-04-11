Sarawak and Indonesia to Strengthen Border Region Development through Enhanced Cooperation

The Indonesian Consul General in Kuching advocates for stronger collaboration between Sarawak and Indonesia to advance the development of border regions, focusing on food security, energy, and trade. The call for enhanced cooperation stems from an international seminar in Sambas, highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts to address shared challenges and capitalize on existing partnerships.

Indonesia n Consul General in Kuching, Dr Abdullah Zulkifli, emphasized the crucial need for intensified and more coordinated efforts between Sarawak and Indonesia to foster the development of their shared border regions. This call for enhanced collaboration arose from discussions at an international seminar held in Sambas on April 8, where participants underscored the importance of unified strategies to address common challenges, particularly those related to food security .

The Consul General, in a statement summarizing the seminar's key takeaways, pointed out the potential of border cooperation to tackle major issues like food security, emphasizing that effective coordination would enable both sides to optimize resources and bolster their resilience against external pressures. He also highlighted the existing collaborative endeavors in the energy sector as a successful model for cross-border cooperation, citing the established energy partnership between Indonesia and Sarawak, which has significantly contributed to energy security in the region. This existing energy cooperation serves as a prime example of the potential for expansion into other strategic sectors, further reinforcing the need for closer ties and collaborative initiatives.\Dr. Abdullah Zulkifli further highlighted the strategic significance of border regions like Sambas, noting their role as vital agricultural hubs with substantial surplus production, making them instrumental in supporting food security initiatives. He also underscored the extensive land border shared by West Kalimantan and Sarawak, which spans approximately 800 kilometers out of a total border length of about 1,881 kilometers on the island of Borneo. This substantial shared border underscores the necessity for meticulous and coordinated planning to facilitate smooth operations and mutual benefits. The seminar delved into the role of crucial border crossings, including Entikong-Tebedu, Aruk-Biawak, Badau-Lubok Antu, and Jagoi Babang-Serikin, recognizing their importance in facilitating trade and the movement of people. Notably, the value of trade between Indonesia and Sarawak has exceeded US$1 billion (RM3.96 billion), primarily driven by commodities such as agricultural produce, fisheries, and mineral resources. Additionally, there has been a noticeable growth in tourism cooperation, with a significant increase in international arrivals through land crossings into West Kalimantan, demonstrating the multifaceted nature of the interconnectedness between the regions.\Focusing on investment opportunities, Dr. Abdullah Zulkifli brought attention to substantial projects involving Sarawak Energy Berhad, including its involvement in a hydropower project in Kalimantan and industrial ventures such as a bauxite smelter in Sanggau. He added that Sarawak currently exports approximately 190 to 200 megawatts of electricity to West Kalimantan through existing grid interconnections, demonstrating the already tangible economic benefits of the collaboration. The discussions also acknowledged the existing challenges, including illegal cross-border activities, regulatory discrepancies, and infrastructure gaps, all of which require heightened bilateral coordination. The international seminar, which took place over April 7 and 8 in Sambas, served as a crucial platform to bring together regional stakeholders. It aimed to strengthen existing ties and define the roadmap for future collaborative endeavors. The event saw the participation of key figures, including Sarawak Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, further emphasizing the significance of this cooperative effort in enhancing border region development and promoting prosperity





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