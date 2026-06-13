Sarawak Achieves 94.5% Internet Coverage Through Massive Telecom Investment

Sarawak's coverage has surged to 94.5 % after a RM2.3 billion Saluran telecom upgrade, a milestone celebrated by Minister Julaihi Narawi at the 2026 Sacofa networking event. 618 new towers and future plans for 337 more sites are part of the initiative. The effort, aligned with PCDS2030 and the Digital Economy Blueprint, also feeds into national Digital Network and fibre‑optic expansions. The Ministry lays out future aerospace ambitions.

In a recent speech at the Sacofa Client Networking Hi‑Tea 2026 held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi announced a dramatic improvement in internet coverage across Sarawak , bringing the reach to 94.5 per cent from a low 54.3 per cent in 2022.

The leap was made possible by a RM2.3‑billion investment in telecommunications infrastructure under the Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation, or Saluran, initiative. The Minister highlighted that this milestone is a testament to the robust collaboration between government agencies, regulators, telecom operators, infrastructure providers, technology firms and other industry stakeholders.

He specifically noted that digital connectivity is a priority within both the Post‑COVID‑19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030, and that the Saluran project is a key component of those national agendas. The Saluran initiative is currently building 618 telecom towers, including 17 relay stations, across rural and remote areas of Sarawak to deliver broadband services.

This works in concert with the federal National Digital Network (Jendela) program, where 636 towers have already been erected in Phase 1. A further 337 sites have been earmarked for Phase 2, which is slated to progress in the fourth quarter of the year. Sr. Julaihi also pointed to the Sarawak Multimedia Authority's Rural Transformation Smart Project, which aims to supply fixed‑wireless broadband and fibre connectivity to almost 50,000 households under the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) program.

Complementing these layers is the WiFi Saluran deployment, which has established around 250 satellite‑linked WiFi hubs in isolated villages to provide interim internet service until permanent connections can be swapped in. Sacofa Sdn Bhd. , of which the Minister is chair, is depicted as the backbone of Sarawak's digital infrastructure, managing roughly 12,000 km of fibre‑optic network and overseeing 1,680 telecom towers throughout the state.

The Minister promised continued growth of fibre paths, increased speeds and broader coverage, particularly in underserved regions. He further announced aspirations beyond conventional telecommunications, including the development of aerospace and satellite capabilities. Plans include the founding of a dedicated space agency as well as a Sarawak Aerospace Advisory Council to steer these futuristic ventures. These ambitions signal Sarawak's intention to become a significant player in both terrestrial and space‑based communications and technology ecosystems





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sarawak Internet Coverage Saluran Initiative Telecommunications Towers Digital Transformation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Make state funding fair by law, says Sarawak deputy ministerSharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali says the country needs proper laws to ensure fair treatment for states despite changes in government.

Read more »

Common ground between Putrajaya, states key to nation strengthening, says Sarawak deputy ministerOpenAI and Anthropic, two AI companies heading for stock market debuts along with Elon Musk's SpaceX, are sharpening their warnings about the risks of AI – even as they race to outpace each other with ever more powerful technology.

Read more »

South Korea and Malaysia Partner for Film Project in SarawakA new romantic comedy collaboration between South Korea and Malaysia begins production on June 15, focusing on Sarawak's multicultural society and aiming to boost global tourism.

Read more »

AirBorneo outlines urgent measures to restore flight operations in Sarawak and Sabah after recent disruptionsKUCHING, June 11 — AirBorneo has outlined a series of measures to strengthen fleet reliability and restore normal flight operations following recent disruptions affecting...

Read more »