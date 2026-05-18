Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial in Philippines: Stakes High for VP, Presidential Hope

The Philippine Senate will partake in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, with a consequential battle of two rival political factions about to take place. The trial will determine Sara Duterte's future and has implications for her ambitions to run in the 2028 presidential election. Marcos administration confirmed it will seek the arrest of Sara Duterte's chief enforcer, Senator Delacruz, as he is accused of crimes against humanity.

The Philippine Senate will convene on Monday as an impeachment court to determine the fate of Vice President Sara Duterte . The impeachment trial will be a significant event that could either harm Duterte's presidential prospects or strengthen her position as a leading contender to succeed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The trial comes amid a tumultuous political backdrop, with a senator wanted by the International Criminal Court re-emerging and causing a Senate leadership change.

Sara Duterte, 47, faces multiple accusations of misusing public funds, amassing unexplained wealth, and threatening the lives of Marcos and others. Marcos, distancing himself from the impeachment, has said it is a legislative matter. The trial remains unclear when it will start, and analysts believe it may be more difficult to prosecute Sara Duterte due to the new Senate leadership and power balance. Senator Bato's return from hiding has led to drama, with chaos, gunfire, and his escape hours later.

Dela Rosa, the former police chief and enforcer of the former president's drugs crackdown, is accused of crimes against humanity and seeks a Supreme Court injunction to block his arrest





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Philippines Senate Impeachment Trial Sara Duterte Vice President Presidental Hopes Ferdinand Marcos Holding Office Misusing Public Funds Undexplained Wealth Threatening Lives Alan Peter Cayetano FATHER OF VP Rodrigo Duterte War On Drugs International Criminal Court Ronald Dela Rosa Senate Leadership Senate Voting Senate President Senate Majority Cracks In Alliance Journalist Ederson Tapia

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