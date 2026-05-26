Sape ambassadors promote indigenous musical heritage

Gloria Lirek Joseph and other sape ambassadors are working to preserve the traditional instrument and promote indigenous musical heritage.

Gloria Lirek Joseph , a 26-year-old nursing student from Sarawak, is proud of her Orang Ulu roots and wants to preserve the traditional sape instrument to keep indigenous musical heritage alive.

She was among the performers at the Borneo Native Festival (BNF) in Kuala Lumpur, where she met other women embracing the sape. The festival was held ahead of the annual Kaamatan and Gawai festivals in Sabah and Sarawak, respectively. Gloria is one of 30 sape ambassadors under Kuching-based Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS), who are learning the sape and incorporating it into their wider musical repertoire.

Despite the heavy downpour, the festival attracted thousands of visitors eager to experience traditional Bornean dances, ethnic costumes, live music performances, and local delicacies unique to the region. The interactive sessions allowed visitors to experience the sape up close while learning about its history, playing techniques, rhythms, and cultural significance within Sarawak's indigenous communities. Gloria's second year performing at the BNF was especially encouraging, as she saw many girls trying out the sape and genuinely enjoying the experience.

On Sunday, the ambassadors took the stage at BNF's 'Rhythm of Unity' showcase, blending traditional sounds with youthful energy and a modern stage presence. The sape is a traditional lute-like instrument played by Orang Ulu communities in Sarawak and Dayak communities in Kalimantan. Traditionally carved from the bole of Adau wood, the sape was once believed to possess mystical healing powers.

However, things changed years ago when well-known musician Alena Murang became one of the first women in Sarawak to learn to play the sape. Since then, many Sarawakian girls have followed suit, including Gloria. Self-taught, Gloria began learning the sape in 2019 by watching videos of sape masters on social media platforms. She feels the instrument is still not among the most popular musical choices among youths, many of whom are more interested in modern instruments.

In many rural areas in Sarawak, there is still a belief that girls should not play the sape. More awareness is needed to promote and preserve this traditional instrument. Gloria is doing her part to promote the beauty of the sape to her fellow nursing students and hopes to showcase the beauty of her culture to more people





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Sape Orang Ulu Indigenous Musical Heritage Borneo Native Festival Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak Alena Murang Gloria Lirek Joseph

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