Sandakan Restaurants Adapt to Unstable Water Supply with Disposable Alternatives

Restaurants in Sandakan are utilizing paper cups and plastic cutlery due to ongoing water supply issues. Businesses are facing operational challenges and implementing conservation measures to continue serving customers amid low water pressure and disruptions. The Sabah Water Department is working to restore the supply.

SANDAKAN : Several food establishments in Sandakan are still grappling with water scarcity, a consequence of ongoing disruptions to the water supply . Restaurants and kopitiams are adapting to the unstable situation, employing strategies like using disposable cups and cutlery to conserve water for essential operations. The recent water disruption , which began several days ago, has forced businesses to make difficult choices to maintain their services.

These adaptations reflect the challenges faced by local businesses in ensuring smooth operations amidst infrastructure issues and unpredictable essential resource access.\Mohd Rosman Saluuis, a 25-year-old restaurant worker, shared his experience, explaining how his outlet has had to switch to paper cups and plastic cutlery to conserve water for dishwashing. While ceramic plates are still used for serving food, the unavailability of suitable alternatives like paper or polystyrene plates for hot dishes poses a significant hurdle. The water supply resumed on Thursday, yet the low pressure is insufficient to completely fill the restaurant’s storage tanks. The outlet has been operating on a reduced schedule, closing for half a day on two consecutive days when reserves were exhausted. Rosman expressed hope for a full recovery of the water supply. They also had to purchase substantial quantities of mineral water, using approximately 20 to 30 cartons of 1.5-litre bottles daily, to meet their daily needs. This additional expense puts a strain on the business, highlighting the economic impact of the water disruptions. These actions demonstrate the proactive steps taken by restaurant owners to adapt to difficult conditions and preserve customer service during a crisis. \Mohd Hanif Sahari, a 27-year-old kopitiam worker, reported that his eatery has resumed using ceramic cups after the water supply began to recover. Before the water supply stabilized, they had to serve hot drinks in paper cups, which some customers found inconvenient. Hanif acknowledged that some customers were unhappy, but the use of paper cups was a necessity to keep the shop running. Many restaurants had to temporarily close during the most severe periods of water scarcity. The Sabah Water Department (JANS) reported on Thursday that the Segaliud Water Treatment Plant had resumed operations at a production capacity of 130 million litres per day on Wednesday night after completing the repair works on the 275kV Kolopis-Segaliud transmission line. This resumption represents a positive step towards normalizing water supply, but businesses are continuing to monitor the situation and remain cautious. The lingering effects of the disruption, especially the low water pressure, continue to challenge local businesses, forcing them to prioritize water conservation and adapt their service offerings to mitigate the impact on operations and customer satisfaction. This underscores the significance of resilient infrastructure and effective water management in supporting the local economy and community well-being





