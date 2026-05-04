Sandakan Residents Rejoice as Decade-Long Water Supply Disruption Ends

After nearly ten years, residents of Rancangan Luboh, Phase 6, Mile 12, Sandakan, are finally receiving a consistent water supply following the completion of repair works. Sungai Manila Assemblyman Datuk Hazem Mubarak Musa played a key role in advocating for the resolution of this long-standing issue, working with the Sabah Water Department and Sandakan authorities.

The prolonged water crisis impacting residents of Rancangan Luboh , Phase 6, Mile 12 in Sandakan has finally been brought to an end after almost ten years of hardship.

Residents experienced a welcome return to regular water supply last week, marking the successful completion of extensive repair work and associated initiatives undertaken to rectify the longstanding issue. This resolution represents a significant victory for the community, who have endured considerable inconvenience and challenges due to the unreliable water access. The issue was not a recent development, having been brought to the attention of Sungai Manila Assemblyman Datuk Hazem Mubarak Musa even prior to his election as the area's representative.

This demonstrates the deep-rooted nature of the problem and the persistent advocacy required to achieve a solution. Datuk Hazem Mubarak Musa proactively engaged with the Sabah Water Department and local Sandakan authorities, leveraging a ministerial working visit to Sandakan as a crucial opportunity to emphasize the urgency of the situation. He underscored the fundamental importance of a consistent water supply as a basic human necessity, ensuring the issue received the attention and resources it deserved.

The assemblyman’s dedication to resolving this critical infrastructure challenge highlights his commitment to serving the needs of his constituents and improving their quality of life. The successful completion of the repairs is a testament to the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including government agencies, local authorities, and the unwavering patience of the affected residents. Beyond the immediate relief for residents of Rancangan Luboh, Phase 6, the resolution also considered the broader impact on surrounding communities.

Datuk Hazem Mubarak Musa confirmed that other affected areas, including neighboring housing estates, were not overlooked during the process. While long-term, sustainable solutions were being developed and implemented, short-term measures were strategically employed to mitigate the immediate hardship faced by these communities. These measures included the distribution of water supplies, providing a temporary but vital lifeline to those without access to running water.

This multifaceted approach demonstrates a commitment to equitable relief, ensuring that all affected residents benefited from the ongoing efforts. The implementation of both short-term and long-term strategies underscores a comprehensive understanding of the complexities involved in addressing water supply issues. It acknowledges that immediate needs must be met while simultaneously working towards lasting solutions that prevent future disruptions. The focus on both immediate relief and long-term sustainability reflects a responsible and forward-thinking approach to infrastructure management.

The successful resolution of this water crisis serves as a positive example of how proactive leadership, collaborative partnerships, and a commitment to addressing basic needs can lead to tangible improvements in the lives of citizens. The restoration of water supply to Rancangan Luboh and surrounding areas signifies more than just the fixing of pipes and infrastructure; it represents a restoration of dignity and peace of mind for the affected residents.

For nearly a decade, they have faced the daily struggle of securing a basic necessity, impacting their health, hygiene, and overall well-being. The ability to reliably access clean water is fundamental to a healthy and productive life, and its absence creates significant hardship. The completion of the repair work and the resumption of regular water supply will alleviate these burdens, allowing residents to focus on other aspects of their lives.

This achievement also reinforces the importance of ongoing investment in infrastructure maintenance and upgrades. Proactive maintenance can prevent future disruptions and ensure the long-term reliability of essential services. The Sabah Water Department and Sandakan authorities are encouraged to continue prioritizing infrastructure improvements and to work closely with local representatives to identify and address emerging challenges.

Furthermore, the experience gained from resolving this crisis can inform future strategies for managing water resources and ensuring equitable access for all communities in the region. The successful outcome serves as a valuable lesson in the importance of community engagement, proactive leadership, and a commitment to addressing the fundamental needs of citizens





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Sandakan Water Supply Sabah Rancangan Luboh Infrastructure

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