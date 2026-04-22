Sandakan Resident Issues Apology Following Viral Outburst at Firefighters

A man has publicly apologized to Malaysian firefighters after a video of him using abusive language during the devastating Kampung Bahagia fire went viral, citing extreme stress and panic as the cause.

In a display of accountability following a highly charged public incident, a 39-year-old resident named Rozaizar Rozainie has issued a formal apology to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, locally known as Bomba. This gesture comes in the wake of a viral video that circulated widely on social media platforms, in which Rozaizar was seen directing aggressive and abusive language toward firefighting personnel during a catastrophic blaze at Kampung Bahagia in Sandakan.

The incident occurred amidst the chaos of a massive fire that ravaged the water village on April 19, leaving a trail of destruction that displaced thousands of local residents and reduced approximately 1,000 homes to ashes. Reflecting on his actions, Rozaizar explained that his behavior was not born of malice, but rather the result of extreme psychological distress and the overwhelming nature of the emergency. As he watched the flames consume his community, he described being gripped by panic upon seeing children wandering through the village, unsure of where to seek safety. In that moment of heightened tension, he admitted that he lashed out, failing to realize the complexity of the operation taking place behind the scenes. He later acknowledged that his perspective was limited and that he had failed to recognize the tactical efforts of the firefighters who were positioned at the rear of the blaze, working tirelessly to contain the inferno. His retraction serves as a sobering reminder of how panic can influence human behavior during natural and man-made disasters. The Fire and Rescue Department has faced significant scrutiny following this incident, though they have maintained transparency regarding the immense obstacles faced during the Kampung Bahagia operation. Officials highlighted that the structural layout of the water village presented severe logistical hurdles, most notably the extremely narrow access routes that prevented heavy machinery from entering the heart of the site. Furthermore, the total lack of functional fire hydrants in the area severely hampered the ability of the teams to source water effectively. These physical limitations, combined with the treacherous environmental conditions of the day—specifically strong, erratic winds that fanned the embers—created a perfect storm that made containment nearly impossible. By accepting the apology, the department has signaled a move toward reconciliation, yet the event continues to spark broader discussions about infrastructure safety, disaster preparedness in water-based settlements, and the essential need for public patience when emergency responders are operating under such extreme, life-threatening circumstances





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Sandakan Fire Bomba Malaysia Public Apology Disaster Management Kampung Bahagia

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