Samsung Unveils AI-Powered Smart Glasses With Google’s Gemini Assistant

Samsung partners with Google to introduce lightweight, glasses-style wearables with advanced AI features like real-time translation, navigation, and voice-controlled assistance, designed to integrate with the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung has unveiled its latest wearable innovation, an AI-powered intelligent eyewear that blends sleek glasses-style hardware with Google’s advanced Gemini AI assistant. Differing from traditional mixed reality headsets known for their bulkiness, this new device aims to mimic the look and feel of conventional eyewear while delivering cutting-edge AI experiences hands-free.

Key features include live translation, real-time navigation assistance, messaging support, and contextual AI responses tailored to the user's environment. The glasses are engineered to integrate seamlessly with Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, allowing users to manage daily tasks or capture photos without ever reaching for their phone. Built on Android XR—Google’s platform for extended reality devices—Samsung emphasizes that the wearable offers “multimodal AI” capabilities, enabling it to process real-time visual and auditory inputs.

Partnerships with luxury eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker hint at a design philosophy aimed at blending style with functionality, catering to everyday use. Demonstrations by Samsung and Google highlighted a range of practical applications, such as real-time language translation during conversations, AI-driven navigation prompts, voice-controlled Gemini assistance, and even the ability to order food delivery directly through voice commands.

Though enthusiastically showcased, Samsung has yet to reveal official details about the device’s name, hardware specifications, battery capacity, pricing, or release window for global markets





Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Samsung Smart Glasses Google Gemini AI Assistant Wearable Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung Electronics and labour union set for new pay talks in bid to avert strikeThe tech giant and its union start government-mediated negotiations as a strike looms ahead, with South Korean officials expressing concerns about its economic impact.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics, workers hold last-ditch talks to avert massive strike threatening global supply chainsCourt orders union to maintain normal production during any strike; shares jump 6.7pcGovernment officials warn that a strike could threaten economic growth and exportsUnion rejects...

Read more »

Samsung unveils AI-powered TV lineup with prices starting from RM6,399OWNERS of old and unused cars in Kuala Lumpur can now earn money for disposing of their vehicles under a new initiative introduced by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL)

Read more »

Google unveils new smart glasses to challenge Meta's leading smart glassesGoogle's new generation of smart glasses, code-named 'audio glasses', are set to compete with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses and their recent successes. The new glasses will feature a microphone, camera and speaker, allowing users to make calls, listen to music, take photos and interact with Google's AI assistant.

Read more »