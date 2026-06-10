Samsung testing One UI 9 on mid-range Galaxy devices, could expand beta program

Samsung is currently testing the Android 17-based One UI 9 build on various Galaxy devices, including some mid-range phones. This could mean the company might soon allow these devices to participate in the beta program. The stable One UI 9 software, based on Android 17, is expected to debut with the upcoming foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Rumors suggest these devices will be unveiled on July 22.

Samsung is internally testing the Android 17 -based One UI 9 build on various Galaxy devices, including some mid-range phones . This could mean the company might soon allow these devices to participate in the beta program .

Here's a list of Galaxy devices spotted on Samsung's servers with a One UI 9.0 test firmware. The stable One UI 9 software, based on Android 17, is expected to debut with the upcoming foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Rumors suggest these devices will be unveiled on July 22





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Samsung One UI 9 Android 17 Galaxy Devices Mid-Range Phones Beta Program Stable One UI 9 Software Upcoming Foldable Phones Galaxy Z Fold 8 Galaxy Z Flip 8 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Unveiled On July 22

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