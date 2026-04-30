Samsung Launches New T7 and T9 microSD Cards for Gamers and Creators

Samsung expands its microSD card lineup with the T7, geared towards everyday users and light gamers, and the T9, a high-performance option for professionals and enthusiasts. The T7 offers up to 1TB capacity, while the T9 prioritizes speed and durability with 6-proof protection.

Samsung has significantly broadened its portfolio of removable storage solutions with the introduction of two new microSD cards: the T7 and the T9. These cards are designed to cater to a diverse range of user needs, from casual smartphone users to demanding professional content creators and avid gamers.

Samsung strategically positions the T7 as an ideal choice for individuals described as light gamers and intermediate creators, emphasizing its reliability for everyday storage requirements. This card prioritizes storage capacity, offering options up to a substantial 1TB. The company highlights read speeds reaching up to 170MB/s, ensuring swift data transfer for common tasks. A key advantage of the T7 is its broad compatibility, seamlessly integrating with a wide array of devices including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and popular handheld gaming consoles.

This makes it a versatile solution for expanding storage across multiple platforms. The T9, on the other hand, represents a premium offering targeted towards professional creators and dedicated gaming enthusiasts. While it currently maxes out at a capacity of 512GB, the T9 compensates with superior performance characteristics. Samsung boasts read speeds of up to 200MB/s, a noticeable improvement over the T7, enabling faster loading times and smoother performance in demanding applications.

Beyond speed, the T9 incorporates robust 6-proof protection, safeguarding against common environmental hazards such as water, shock, temperature extremes, and more. This enhanced durability makes it particularly well-suited for use in action cameras and other devices exposed to challenging conditions. The broader compatibility also extends to the devices supported by the T7, ensuring a seamless experience across various platforms. Samsung clearly intends the T9 to be the go-to option for users who prioritize performance and reliability above all else.

The design philosophy behind the T9 is centered around providing a storage solution that can withstand rigorous use and deliver consistent, high-speed performance. Currently, these new microSD cards are available for purchase in Malaysia, with availability in other markets expected to follow. The T7 is offered in a range of capacities to suit different budgets and storage needs. The 1TB version is priced at RM1,325, while the 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB models are available for RM663, RM335, and RM209 respectively.

The T9 commands a slightly higher price point, reflecting its enhanced performance and durability. The 128GB T9 is priced at RM263, the 256GB version at RM413, and the 512GB model at RM833. To incentivize early adoption, Samsung is currently running a 5.5 promotion, offering a free Juno Blind Box with qualifying purchases, while supplies last. This limited-time offer adds extra value for customers looking to upgrade their storage solutions.

The introduction of the T7 and T9 microSD cards underscores Samsung’s commitment to providing innovative and reliable storage options for a wide spectrum of users, solidifying its position as a leader in the memory card market. The detailed specifications and targeted marketing of each card demonstrate a clear understanding of the diverse needs within the consumer and professional segments





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