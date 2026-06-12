Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 Series Rumors: Larger Batteries and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite Chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to pack a much larger battery, with a rated capacity of 784mAh, a 35% jump compared to the original Ultra's 590mAh battery. This upgrade, combined with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, should provide noticeably better endurance, especially for heavy GPS use, always-on displays, and intensive workouts. The regular Galaxy Watch 9 series is also rumored to receive battery upgrades, with the 40mm model getting a 382mAh battery, and the 44mm version tipped for 435mAh. Both models should still support 10W wireless charging. While the launch is expected to be later in 2026, these rumors suggest Samsung is focused on giving users more breathing room for their smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to pack a much larger battery , with a rated capacity of 784mAh, a 35% jump compared to the original Ultra's 590mAh battery.

This upgrade, combined with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, should provide noticeably better endurance, especially for heavy GPS use, always-on displays, and intensive workouts. The regular Galaxy Watch 9 series is also rumored to receive battery upgrades, with the 40mm model getting a 382mAh battery, and the 44mm version tipped for 435mAh. Both models should still support 10W wireless charging.

While the launch is expected to be later in 2026, these rumors suggest Samsung is focused on giving users more breathing room for their smartwatches





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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite Galaxy Watch 9 Series Larger Battery Improved Endurance

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