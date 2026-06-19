Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: A Budget-Friendly Premium Phone in India

Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy M47 5G, a mid-range smartphone aimed at budget-conscious buyers in India who want a modern look. The phone features a premium design with a matte Red/Maroon finish on the back and a pill-shaped camera island with red accents. It is powered by Qualcomm's chipset, comes with 8GB of RAM, and runs Android 16. Leaks suggest a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz flat AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera with OIS, and a 5,000-6,000mAh battery. Samsung is likely to offer solid long-term software updates. The Galaxy M47 5G will be available on Amazon India and Samsung's official website soon and aim to compete with phones from iQOO, REDMI, and others in the crowded mid-range space.

Samsung is gearing up to refresh its popular M-series with the new Galaxy M47 5G, aimed squarely at budget-conscious buyers in India who want a modern look.

The phone looks pretty premium with a matte Red/Maroon finish on the back and a pill-shaped camera island with red accents. It is powered by Qualcomm's chipset, comes with 8GB of RAM, and runs Android 16. Leaks suggest a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz flat AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera with OIS, and a 5,000-6,000mAh battery. Samsung is likely to offer solid long-term software updates.

The Galaxy M47 5G will land on Amazon India and Samsung's official website sometime soon and aim to go head-to-head with phones from iQOO, REDMI, and others in the crowded mid-range space. If the final phone delivers on these promises, it could be a strong contender for anyone looking for value in the Indian market





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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Budget-Friendly Premium Phone Mid-Range Smartphone Qualcomm Chipset 8GB Of RAM Android 16 6.7-Inch FHD+ 120Hz Flat AMOLED Display 50MP Main Camera With OIS 5 000-6 000Mah Battery Solid Long-Term Software Updates Amazon India Samsung's Official Website Iqoo REDMII Mid-Range Space

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