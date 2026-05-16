Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee Apologises for Wage Dispute Ahead of Possible Strike

After pay negotiations broke down this week, the labour minister met Samsung Electronics management on Saturday and urged the company to take an active role in resolving the dispute through dialogue. The collapse of the government-mediated negotiations heightened concerns about a strike at the world's biggest memory chipmaker, whose customers include Nvidia, AMD and Google.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee apologised to customers and the public on Saturday over the company's wage dispute with its South Korean labour union ahead of a possible strike that could shake the economy.

The collapse of the government-mediated negotiations heightened concerns about a strike at the world's biggest memory chipmaker, whose customers include Nvidia, AMD and Google. Some of Samsung Group's former and current executives have been investigated or convicted for breaking news alerts and key updates





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Samsung Electronics Jay Y. Lee Wage Dispute Strike Memory Chipmaker Customers Include Nvidia AMD And Google

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