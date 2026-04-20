Samenta Urges Government to Pivot MSME Funding Toward Green Energy and Circular Economy Models

The Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (Samenta) proposes that part of the RM5 billion SJPP allocation be used to help small businesses transition to renewable energy and sustainable resource management.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia ( Samenta ) has issued a formal appeal to the federal government, advocating for a strategic redirection of a portion of the RM5 billion allocated to the Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan (SJPP) scheme.

According to Samenta president William Ng, this financial initiative should be specifically earmarked to assist micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in their critical transition toward renewable energy sources and sustainable operational practices. By prioritizing low-interest financing for the installation of solar power systems and the procurement of energy-efficient machinery, the government could enable these businesses to significantly lower their overhead costs, thereby shielding them from the destabilizing effects of volatile global fuel prices. This proactive approach is framed as a necessary measure for businesses navigating the ongoing global energy crisis, where rising operational costs threaten the long-term viability of smaller industry players. Beyond energy infrastructure, Samenta is calling for broader structural incentives that encourage MSMEs to embrace circular economy models. These models are essential for mitigating the negative impact of raw material shortages, which have been exacerbated by persistent supply chain disruptions linked to international geopolitical conflicts. Ng emphasized that the government should provide robust grants for technologies that transform waste into value, alongside funding for comprehensive recycling initiatives and resource-sharing platforms. Such interventions are designed to reduce the national reliance on imported raw materials like steel and petrochemicals, ultimately fostering a more resilient domestic industrial ecosystem that is better equipped to withstand external market shocks. The proposal reflects a growing realization that mere liquidity support is insufficient to solve the systemic challenges facing contemporary businesses. While the government has already committed significant support, with over 50,000 MSMEs benefiting from RM50 billion in financing guarantees between 2023 and 2025, Samenta maintains that current economic conditions necessitate a paradigm shift. The association expressed its appreciation for existing relief measures, such as the 12-month extension granted for e-invoicing implementation and the collaborative efforts between the government and banking institutions to facilitate loan restructuring. These steps provide vital administrative breathing room, but Samenta believes the time is ripe for structural adjustments that focus heavily on long-term energy transition and resource efficiency. The association remains steadfast in its commitment to engage with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives to ensure that these financial interventions reach the businesses that are most vulnerable and in need of support. By fostering a transition toward green energy and circular systems, the government can help ensure that Malaysia's MSME sector remains competitive, sustainable, and better prepared for the future challenges of an unpredictable global economy





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