Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Denied: Conviction and 25-Year Sentence Upheld for FTX Fraud

A federal appeals court has unanimously rejected Sam Bankman-Fried's appeal of his fraud conviction and 25-year sentence for the collapse of FTX. The court affirmed that the evidence was robust and that customers were defrauded when their funds were transferred to Alameda Research, rejecting arguments about eventual repayment intentions.

Sam Bankman-Fried , the founder of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX , has lost his appeal against his fraud conviction and 25-year prison sentence . A unanimous three-judge panel from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld the original verdict, describing the evidence against him as robust.

The court's opinion stated that while Bankman-Fried publicly assured customers, investors, and regulators about the safety of funds, he was simultaneously using FTX as his personal piggy bank for real estate, political contributions, and investments. His legal team did not immediately comment on the ruling. They may now seek a rehearing from the full 2nd Circuit or petition the U.S. Supreme Court. Separately, Bankman-Fried is also reported to be seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Bankman-Fried, once a prominent billionaire in the crypto sector, was convicted in 2023 on seven felony charges. Prosecutors alleged he stole $8 billion from FTX customers to cover losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, calling it a fraud of epic proportions. He had pleaded not guilty but admitted to mismanagement at trial.

The appeal argued that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence about FTX's solvency, but the appeals court rejected this, noting fraud occurs when victim money is transferred, regardless of intent to repay. Before FTX's 2022 collapse, Bankman-Fried built a reputation through large charitable and political donations. The sentencing judge noted he made a very bad bet about getting caught. Three of his former deputies pleaded guilty and testified against him.

Bankman-Fried is currently incarcerated in a low-security federal prison in California, with a projected release year of 2044





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Sam Bankman-Fried FTX Fraud Conviction Appeal Denied 2Nd U.S. Circuit Court Of Appeals Cryptocurrency Prison Sentence Alameda Research Financial Crime Legal Proceedings

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