Salleh Said Keruak Praises Johor's Development Progress and Good Governance

Former Sabah chief minister Salleh Said Keruak commends Johor's tangible development progress, effective administration, and strategic economic initiatives like the JS-SEZ, citing benefits in investment, jobs, and public facilities, while noting the state's upcoming election schedule.

Former Sabah chief minister Salleh Said Keruak recently visited Johor as part of a Sabah Umno delegation and observed extensive development activity. He noted construction across the state, including industrial parks, housing, commercial centers, and major infrastructure projects.

Salleh praised Johor's leadership, effective administration, and consistent implementation of development plans, calling it a strong example of good governance and strategic execution. He highlighted the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) as a key initiative attracting investment, creating jobs, and boosting long-term economic prospects. He commended Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi for fostering a business-friendly environment and improving infrastructure and public services.

Salleh also credited the Barisan Nasional-led state government for its commitment to development, evident in increased employment, stronger business activity, and better public facilities. BN won 40 of 56 seats in the 2022 Johor election, with Pakatan Harapan winning 12, Perikatan Nasional three, and Muda one. The upcoming state election has nomination day on June 27, early voting on July 7, and polling day on July 11





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Johor Development Salleh Said Keruak Barisan Nasional Onn Hafiz Ghazi Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone

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