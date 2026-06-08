Saifuddin Nasution: PH seat allocations for Johor, Negri Sembilan to be decided after Anwar returns

The final decision on seat allocations for Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming state elections in Johor and Negri Sembilan will be made after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim returns from Japan.

The final decision on seat allocations for Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming state elections in Johor and Negri Sembilan will be made after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim returns from Japan, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail .

The Home Minister and PH secretary-general said that a meeting will be held once the Prime Minister returns, but he remained mum on an exact date. So the next process is to obtain confirmation. There will be a presidential council meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, and I will present it (the list) there. Only then, it will become official, he said when asked on seat allocations for PH after the Home Ministry's monthly assembly here yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also PKR vice-president, said that there had previously been overlapping claims over a seat, but that had been sorted as well. The Johor and Negri Sembilan legislative assemblies were dissolved on June 1 and June 5 respectively. In an unrelated matter, Saifuddin Nasution said the existing stock of MyKad would be used despite the expiry of the supply contract on June 1.

The fact that a new contract has begun does not mean we should destroy stock that is still available, he said. He added that around 35,000 applications were received monthly for Malaysians who had reached the age of 12. The minister said the transition into the newer cards would be managed in a practical and cost-­effective manner to avoid wastage of government resources.

Asked on the launch date of the 10-year Malaysian passport, Saifuddin Nasution said an announcement would be made at the appropriate time. Previously it was reported that the Fees (Passports and Visas) (Amendment) Order 2026, published in the Federal Government Gazette on June 3, set the fee for the new 10-year passport at RM350 for Malaysians aged 18 to 59





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Pakatan Harapan PH Seat Allocations Johor State Elections Negri Sembilan State Elections Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

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