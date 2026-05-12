Sahronizam Noor's Second Surgery Postponed: Cancer Cells Found in Lungs

Actress and singer Safura Yaacob confirms that her husband Sahronizam Noor's second surgery has been postponed due to doctors finding signs of cancer cells in his lungs.

ACTOR Sahronizam Noor has had his second surgery postponed due to doctors finding cancer cells in his lungs, his wife, singer and actress Safura Yaacob confirms.

Safura explained that Sahronizam was initially scheduled for the second operation on Monday. However, after a CT scan revealed a small spread to his lungs, doctors advised postponing the surgery. Despite the challenges, Sahronizam remains strong and positive, with doctors attributing his aggressiveness to cartilage cancer. Safura also mentioned purchasing medical equipment worth over RM700 for the surgery.

This news is compiled from the vernacular newspapers (Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese, and Tamil dailies) as reported by Sinar Harian





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Sahronizam Noor Second Surgery Postponed Cancer Cells Lungs

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