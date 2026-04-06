Safety Concerns Arise After Trainee Teachers Drown During Kayaking Trip

Following the tragic deaths of two trainee teachers in a kayaking incident at Pantai Merdeka, calls for stricter safety protocols and a thorough review of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for off-campus activities have emerged. The incident highlights the importance of adequate supervision, proper planning, and risk management in outdoor recreational activities.

The recent tragic drowning of two trainee teachers at Pantai Merdeka, who were believed to have fallen into the sea while kayaking, has prompted calls for a thorough review of safety protocols and stricter enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for off-campus activities.

Former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid emphasized the critical need to re-examine how the off-campus program was conducted and approved, while also questioning whether the required number of supervising lecturers were present throughout the activity, as mandated by existing SOPs. The tragedy, which involved the drowning of individuals in their 20s, has highlighted potential shortcomings in the implementation and adherence to safety guidelines, necessitating a comprehensive investigation into the events leading up to the incident. Ensuring adequate supervision and a proactive approach to risk management are paramount, especially in high-risk environments such as beaches and other outdoor recreational sites, where conditions can change rapidly. This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of prioritizing safety and taking immediate steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.\Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia (PAGE) chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim has expressed her concern, stating that the incident should not be dismissed as a mere accident. She pointed out that the multiple capsizing of trainees in open water raises serious questions about the adequacy of safety protocols and supervision. She has also called for complete transparency regarding the failures that contributed to the tragic outcome, emphasizing the duty of care that those responsible for the students bear, not only in protecting their lives but also in responding effectively when things go wrong. A teacher from Perak, speaking anonymously, raised concerns about the physical experience and capabilities of some teachers to adequately supervise outdoor activities. The teacher, with 25 years of experience, noted that the modern focus on IT and on-campus activities, potentially at the expense of traditional outdoor experiences, might leave some teachers less prepared for physically demanding activities. This perspective underscores the necessity of institutions revisiting traditional off-campus programs such as camping, outdoor learning, and team-building exercises. These activities are valuable for developing physical resilience, teamwork, and discipline, skills that are difficult to cultivate within a classroom setting. The teacher reiterated that health and safety must always be at the forefront of organized activities, which requires proper planning, supervision, and proactive risk management to ensure the well-being of participants.\Another teacher from the Institute of Teacher Education Sultan Abdul Halim Campus in Kedah stressed the importance of teachers actively participating in and supervising outdoor programs. This teacher highlighted that the teachers' presence and participation are crucial during outdoor programs, even if not all teachers are co-curricular specialists, or even swimmers. The most important thing is to follow the SOP, ensure safety, and reduce risks in all activities. This highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to safety, which involves not only well-defined protocols but also the commitment of all those involved to actively implement these protocols. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with outdoor activities and the critical need for a culture of safety. The incident at Pantai Merdeka has brought to light crucial areas that need urgent attention and improvement in terms of training, SOPs, and the general approach to outdoor activities, in the context of student safety. Ensuring adequate safety measures, including the presence of experienced supervisors and the provision of appropriate safety equipment, are key to preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. The incident serves as a call for a thorough review and reinforcement of safety protocols to protect the well-being of students and staff involved in off-campus activities





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Safety Outdoor Activities Drowning Sops Supervision Trainee Teachers Risk Management

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