Sabah Women's Association President Calls on Women to Emulate Icons for Greater Empowerment

Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun urges women to follow examples of accomplished figures like Saloma to build resilience and unity, emphasizing collaboration among women's groups for community and state progress.

In a heartfelt address at the Glamorous Saloma Night event held in conjunction with Mother's Day 2026, Sabah Women's Association president Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun called on women across the state to draw inspiration from accomplished female icons to foster a more confident and competitive generation.

The event, organized by the association's Cultural and Social Bureau, brought together women from diverse backgrounds to celebrate mothers and strengthen bonds among women. Azizah emphasized that women serve as mothers, leaders, entrepreneurs, and community drivers, and must continuously strive for self-improvement while supporting one another. She noted that resilience and capability are essential in every role, and that uplifting each other creates a greater impact on society.

Highlighting the late entertainer Saloma as an example of an all-rounded icon, Azizah pointed to Saloma's talent, dedication, humility, and strong family values as qualities worth emulating. Saloma, whose full name is Saloma binti Ismail, rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s as a singer and actress, becoming a household name in Malaysia and Singapore. Her graceful demeanor and commitment to her family despite her stardom made her a role model for many women.

Azizah urged women to adopt similar traits in their own lives, balancing professional aspirations with familial responsibilities. The event served as a reminder that mothers are the backbone of families and a vital asset to the state and nation's progress. The president also commended the Sabah Women's Association for its continued efforts in advancing women's development and welfare. The association, founded decades ago, has been instrumental in organizing workshops, advocacy campaigns, and community outreach programs across Sabah.

Azizah stressed that strong collaboration among women's groups is key to empowering women across the state, especially in rural areas where access to resources and opportunities may be limited. By working together, women can overcome challenges and drive positive change in their communities. She called on all women to support one another, whether through mentorship, networking, or simply sharing experiences.

The Glamorous Saloma Night featured cultural performances, a fashion show, and a tribute to mothers, reinforcing the importance of family values and community solidarity. Azizah concluded by reiterating that women must strive to be resilient and capable in every role, while uplifting each other to create greater impact. The event was attended by community leaders, businesswomen, and youth representatives, all united in their commitment to women's empowerment.

Moving forward, the Sabah Women's Association plans to expand its programs to include digital literacy training, entrepreneurship workshops, and mental health support, ensuring that women of all ages and backgrounds can thrive. Azizah's message resonates beyond the event, encouraging women to embrace their potential and contribute to a more equitable society. The association invites more women to join their initiatives and help build a generation of confident, competitive, and compassionate female leaders





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