Sabah welcomes RM1.5 billion interim payment from federal government

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor has welcomed the RM1.5 billion interim payment for the state announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The payment is an increase from the initial RM600 million and is pending the finalisation of the state's constitutional claim to a 40% revenue entitlement.

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor has welcomed the RM1.5 billion interim payment for the state announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim . The payment is an increase from the initial RM600 million and is pending the finalisation of the state's constitutional claim to a 40% revenue entitlement.

Hajiji expressed his gratitude for Anwar's assurance that Putrajaya will honour the 1963 Malaysia Agreement, which he believes proves that the federal government under Anwar is a responsible government that walks the talk. He also stated that the state government will work closely with the federal government to ensure all the provisions under MA63 are fulfilled. Anwar's administration remains committed to fulfilling the claim under MA63 and is working out the details of its implementation.

The Court of Appeal had allowed the federal government's application for a stay of execution on a High Court order regarding Sabah's entitlement to a 40% share of net federal revenue derived from the state. The development of this matter has strengthened the state government's push to accelerate development initiatives, according to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah secretary-general Armizan Mohd Ali. The state hopes that the funds will be disbursed without delay for the benefit of the people.

The announcement has brought a sense of relief and hope for the people of Sabah, who have been waiting for a resolution on the matter for a long time. The state government is optimistic that the federal government will honour its commitment and provide the necessary funds to support the development of Sabah. The people of Sabah are eagerly waiting for the disbursement of the funds and the implementation of the development initiatives.

The state government is committed to working closely with the federal government to ensure that the provisions under MA63 are fulfilled. The development of Sabah is a top priority for the state government, and they are eager to see the implementation of the development initiatives. The people of Sabah are hoping that the federal government will provide the necessary support and funds to support the development of the state.

The announcement has brought a sense of hope and relief for the people of Sabah, who have been waiting for a resolution on the matter for a long time. The state government is committed to working closely with the federal government to ensure that the provisions under MA63 are fulfilled, and they are optimistic that the federal government will honour its commitment and provide the necessary funds to support the development of Sabah





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Sabah RM1.5 Billion Interim Payment Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim 1963 Malaysia Agreement

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