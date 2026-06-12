Sabah Veterinary Department Investigates Cat Death After Neutering

The Sabah Veterinary Services Department is investigating the death of a male cat after a neutering procedure at a government clinic, urging the owner to submit the carcass for a post-mortem to determine the cause.

The Sabah Veterinary Services Department (DVS) has launched a comprehensive internal investigation into the death of a male cat following a neutering procedure at a government veterinary clinic.

The allegations were first brought to public attention by a user identified as thebareloons on the social media platform Threads on Thursday. The department stated that it takes such allegations seriously and will conduct a thorough review of all documentation, standard operating procedures, related records, and interviews with personnel involved in the procedure. This move aims to determine the exact cause of the incident and ensure accountability.

The department advised the cat's owner to promptly submit the carcass to the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Kepayan for a post-mortem examination. This step is crucial to establish the cause of death, as decomposition, known as autolysis, can affect the accuracy of the diagnosis if the submission is delayed. The department emphasized that immediate submission is important to preserve evidence. The investigation comes amid growing public concern over animal welfare standards in government veterinary facilities.

Animal rights advocates have called for transparency and improved protocols to prevent similar incidents. Some have questioned whether standard procedures were followed during the neutering, which is a routine surgery. The DVS reassured the public that it is committed to upholding the highest standards of care and will take appropriate action based on the investigation's findings. The outcome is expected to be shared with the owner and possibly made public to restore trust in the veterinary services.

This incident highlights the broader issue of pet care and the importance of proper veterinary oversight. Many pet owners rely on government clinics for affordable spaying and neutering services, and any lapse in quality can have serious consequences. The department hopes that this investigation will lead to improvements in surgical protocols and staff training.

Meanwhile, the public awaits the post-mortem results, which could provide critical insights into what went wrong during the procedure





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Veterinary Animal Welfare Investigation Sabah Pet Care

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