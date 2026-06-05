Sabah Unveils 5-Year Roadmap to Transform into Regional Oil & Gas Hub

Sabah's Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship will table the Sabah OGSE 5-Year Roadmap to the state Cabinet, aiming to boost local participation in the oil and gas sector and transform the state into a regional hub by 2030.

The Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship ( Mindet ) in Sabah is set to officially present the Sabah Oil & Gas Services and Equipment ( OGSE ) 5-Year Roadmap to the state Cabinet for full endorsement.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Ewon Benedick highlighted that this strategic plan, launched during the OGSE Sabah 2026 conference, is designed to dramatically increase the involvement of local enterprises in the region's oil and gas industry. The roadmap's core objective is to transition Sabah from a mere resource extraction base to a comprehensive regional hub, leveraging its geographical advantage within the broader Asian energy landscape.

By establishing a clear, time-bound framework, the government aims to coordinate and amplify efforts across all stakeholders. The plan is structured around five pivotal pillars that require collaborative action between the government, major industry operators, and indigenous service providers. A primary emphasis is placed on capacity building-equipping the local workforce with advanced skills, developing necessary physical assets, and enhancing technical expertise to meet international standards.

This holistic approach seeks to address historical gaps where high-value contracts and specialized services have been dominated by foreign firms. The roadmap will set measurable targets for local content participation, ensuring that economic benefits are more widely distributed among Sabah's companies and citizens, thereby reinforcing the "Sabah First" agenda championed by Mindet.

Deputy Chief Minister Ewon expressed strong confidence that the roadmap will successfully position Sabah as a competitive and preferred destination for oil and gas services in Southeast Asia by 2030. Achieving this vision involves not only nurturing homegrown capabilities but also creating a robust ecosystem that attracts foreign direct investment into supporting industries.

The expected outcomes include the emergence of world-class Sabah-based firms capable of undertaking complex projects, job creation for skilled locals, and the retention of more revenue within the state. This initiative is seen as a critical catalyst for sustainable economic diversification, reducing reliance on finite resource extraction and building a resilient industrial base that can serve both regional and global markets





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Energy Government Sabah Oil And Gas OGSE Roadmap Local Content Ewon Benedick Mindet Regional Hub

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