Sabah Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2026: Clarified Judging Format for Grand Final

The Sabah Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2026 organizing committee has clarified the judging format, confirming that all 52 finalists will compete in the grand final on May 31st. Preliminary evaluations will be conducted throughout Unduk Ngadau week from May 26th to May 30th, with an expanded format providing more opportunities for contestants.

PENAMPANG: The Sabah Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2026 organizing committee has issued a clarifying statement regarding the judging format for the upcoming grand final, effectively addressing the confusion that arose earlier. The committee confirmed that all fifty-two finalists who have qualified will indeed participate in the grand final scheduled for May 31st. This decision ensures that every contestant has the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities and represent their respective districts in the prestigious competition. Preliminary evaluations, a crucial aspect of the judging process, are scheduled to take place throughout Unduk Ngadau week, spanning from May 26th to May 30th. These initial assessments will allow the judges to observe the contestants in various settings and gauge their overall suitability for the Unduk Ngadau title. The revised format aims to provide a more comprehensive and equitable evaluation process for all participants.

The committee further elaborated on the stages of the competition, outlining the path that each contestant will follow. After the preliminary evaluations, twenty-five finalists will be selected to advance to a second round. This marks a significant increase from the previous year, where only fifteen contestants progressed to the subsequent stage. This expansion of the second round offers contestants more opportunities to showcase their potential and allows the judges to delve deeper into their personalities, talents, and understanding of the Unduk Ngadau values. Following the second round, the field will be further narrowed down to seven finalists, who will then compete in the final stage on May 31st. This final stage will be the culmination of the entire competition, where the seven finalists will be evaluated based on their performance, presentation, and overall embodiment of the Unduk Ngadau spirit. The expanded format is specifically designed to provide contestants with increased opportunities to demonstrate their potential, ensuring that the selection process is fair and inclusive, allowing the best candidate to emerge as the winner. The Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2026 organizing committee believes that this new format will result in a more exciting and memorable competition for both the contestants and the audience. The holistic assessment approach, which considers every aspect of the contestants' journey throughout the pageant week, underscores the committee's commitment to selecting a deserving winner.

The official statement highlighted that all contestants will undergo a holistic assessment from the very beginning of pageant week leading up to the final stage. This means that the judges will consider all aspects of the finalists' performances, including their participation in various activities, their interactions with others, and their overall demeanor. Previously, there was a point of concern when an official key point mentioned a pre-judging session on May 30th, raising concerns about the possibility of reducing the number of finalists for the final competition. The intention was initially to narrow the field down to the final twenty-five participants. However, in order to clarify the initial confusion, the committee decided to release this statement to the public. When the Daily Express attempted to obtain further clarification from the committee members regarding the format changes, they declined to provide any comments or further information. This indicates that the committee is determined to present the entire selection process without any further interventions. This allows the contestants to focus on their preparations and showcase their talents without added pressure or distraction. The Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan competition is a significant cultural event in Sabah, celebrating the beauty, intelligence, and cultural values of the Kadazan-Dusun community. The expanded format and the holistic judging approach reflect the commitment of the organizers to ensure that the competition is fair, transparent, and representative of the community's ideals





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Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan Sabah Pageant Competition

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