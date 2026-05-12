Sabah Umno Defends TYT Institution Amid Political Instability

Sabah Umno, a component party of the federal government, stresses its unwavering commitment to preserving the sanctity of the TYT institution, prioritizing the welfare of the people, and ensuring state stability.

TAWUU: Despite the changing times, Sabah Umno remains steadfast in continuing its struggle and commitment to defending the Institution of the Sabah Head of State (TYT) as a symbol of the people's unity, state stability , and the continuity of the constitutional democratic system.

Sabah Umno Liaison Secretary Samasuddin Yusop said the TYT Institution is not merely an official symbol of state administration, but an institution that must be respected and preserved by all Sabahans, regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation





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Local News Malaysia Sabah Umno Institution Of Sabah Head Of State Defending TYT Institution Defining The Essence Of The People's Unity State Stability And Constitutional Democratic System Klabakan Umno Division Chief Central Umno National Stability Malaysia Agreement 1963 Bumiputera Rights Spirit Of UMNO 80Th Umno Anniversary Celebration

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