Sabah Tourism Minister Compels Tourism Operators, Workers To Obtain Licenses Amid Crackdown On Resorts In Semporna

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin emphasized the importance of legal tourism in Semporna to ensure tourist safety and simplify insurance claims. He appealed to tourism operators and workers in Semporna to obtain necessary licenses and granted assistance to those who needed it.

Sabah Tourism , Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin revealed that 7 resorts in waters off Semporna have been penalized and temporarily closed for various violations, including operating without a valid license.

The minister also mentioned that several resort workers were held for lacking valid documentation during a joint operation involving the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), the Royal Malaysia Police, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. In order to tackle the problem of undocumented workers, the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment (KePKAS) has established a Special Task Force to address critical issues affecting the tourism industry in Semporna.

The Minister emphasized the importance of legal tourism in Semporna, as it ensures tourist safety and simplifies insurance claims. He also appealed to tourism operators in Semporna to apply for the required licenses. The minister expressed his readiness to assist them in obtaining the necessary approvals. Currently, over 60 operators have already submitted applications for licenses, while around 80 others have yet to apply for valid licenses.

The Government, through Motac, will continue to take enforcement action, including potential demolition of illegal structures, due to their illegal operations





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