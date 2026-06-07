Sabah to Remain Central to Malaysia's Energy Security with Petronas' RM50-60 Billion Investments

Petronas plans to invest RM50-60 billion annually in upstream investments to sustain production at two million barrels of oil equivalent daily in Sabah, Malaysia.

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will remain central to Malaysia's long-term energy security , with Petronas planning RM50-60 billion in annual upstream investments to sustain production at two million barrels of oil equivalent daily.

Petronas' MPM Senior Vice President Datuk Ir Bacho Pilong said the investments are crucial for stable energy supply and economic growth, amid rising global demand and ongoing geopolitical and supply chain challenges. He highlighted the 2021 Commercial Collaboration Agreement with the Sabah Government as a key driver of stronger cooperation across upstream, gas, LNG and downstream sectors. Recent developments, including the Permata Cluster PSC and Mutiara Cluster agreement, reflect continued expansion of Sabah's oil and gas ecosystem.

Petronas is also allocating about RM500 million annually until 2030 to develop frontier basins, with Sabah holding most of the potential. Bacho added that regional collaboration, including with Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei, will be key to unlocking further resources and strengthening Sabah's position as a regional energy hub. This move is expected to further boost the state's economy and attract more investments in the energy sector.

With the growing demand for energy and the increasing importance of regional collaboration, Sabah is poised to play a significant role in Malaysia's energy security. The investments and agreements will also provide opportunities for local communities to participate in the energy sector and benefit from the economic growth. The expansion of the energy sector in Sabah will also create jobs and stimulate economic activity, contributing to the state's overall development.

The regional collaboration and investments will also help to reduce Malaysia's reliance on imported energy and promote energy self-sufficiency. The move is expected to have a positive impact on the state's economy and contribute to the country's long-term energy security





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Petronas Sabah Energy Security Investments Regional Collaboration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabah Big Bikers Association Plans Tourism Boost through Motorcycle Travel InitiativesThe Sabah Big Bikers Association (SBBA) aims to attract regional riders and align efforts with Visit Malaysia Year and Visit Sabah Year 2027 through tourism-themed motorcycle rides showcasing Sabah's culture, landscapes, and attractions. The proposed 'Borneo 360' cross-border ride covers Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei, and parts of Indonesia.

Read more »

Double Six Anniversary Reminder of Unity and Sabah's Rights, Says Moyog AssemblymanMoyog Assemblyman Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin marked the 50th anniversary of the Double Six tragedy, emphasizing that the event remains a vital reminder for Sabahans to stay united and continue upholding the state's rights and interests. He reflected on the deep historical impact of the June 6, 1976 incident, which claimed the lives of several dedicated Sabah leaders, and stressed that their contributions and sacrifices endure in the collective memory. Donald clarified that the 'Sabah First' spirit is not about separation but about ensuring respect, implementation, and defense of Sabah's rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution, including the 40 per cent entitlement, strengthened state powers, fair development, and maintaining Sabah's position within the Federation. He also underscored the importance of unity across race, religion, and political beliefs to strengthen Sabah's voice.

Read more »

Sabah to Get 18 Additional Early Warning Systems Under 13th Malaysia PlanThe Malaysian government plans to install 18 new Early Warning Systems in Sabah to monitor geological risks, enhancing community safety and preparedness.

Read more »

Sabah to Launch Comprehensive Tourism Blueprint by Year-End, Aims for 4 Million Visitors by 2026Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced the development of a comprehensive Sabah Tourism Blueprint, set to be completed by year-end. The blueprint will chart a new course for tourism growth with clear direction, address sustainability and challenges such as aviation connectivity, reflect local aspirations, and provide a framework beyond previous master plans. Sabah aims to achieve four million visitor arrivals under Visit Malaysia 2026 and prepare for Visit Sabah 2027. In 2023, Sabah recorded 3.79 million visitor arrivals, a 20.8% increase, generating RM8.74 billion in revenue and creating nearly 400,000 jobs. The announcement was made at the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Kota Kinabalu in Tuaran. The state government is focusing on sustainability, collaboration, and digital innovation to build a resilient, high-value tourism industry, with recent hotel launches signaling confidence in Sabah as a competitive destination for quality investment.

Read more »