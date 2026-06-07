Sabah to Get 18 Additional Early Warning Systems Under 13th Malaysia Plan

The Malaysian government plans to install 18 new Early Warning Systems in Sabah to monitor geological risks, enhancing community safety and preparedness.

The Malaysian government has announced plans to install 18 additional Early Warning System s (EWS) in Sabah under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to enhance the safety of residents in areas exposed to geological risks .

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup revealed that four EWS are currently operational in Sabah, located in Kundasang, Kokol, Kepayan Ridge, and Kinarut. These systems play a crucial role in monitoring slope conditions and ground movement in real time, alongside Fault Movement Benchmarks that detect gradual changes or movements over specified periods.

The minister made these remarks while officiating the Early Warning System and Fault Movement Benchmarks Installation Project at SK Mesilou, emphasizing the government's commitment to protecting lives and strengthening community resilience in geologically vulnerable areas like Kundasang and Ranau. The minister highlighted a shift toward proactive, data-driven approaches within the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES).

Instead of reacting only after disasters occur, the government now prioritizes preventive measures, early monitoring, and the application of geological science and accurate technical data. This strategy aims to mitigate risks from landslides, ground movements, and other hazards that threaten communities in high-risk zones. The new EWS installations will expand coverage to more locations across Sabah, providing earlier warnings and enabling timely evacuations.

Kurup stressed that these systems are integral to building a culture of preparedness and reducing the impact of natural disasters on vulnerable populations. Local authorities and community leaders have welcomed the initiative, noting that areas like Kundasang have experienced significant geological instability in recent years. The existing EWS have already demonstrated their value by detecting early signs of ground movement and alerting residents, preventing potential tragedies.

The expansion under 13MP reflects a long-term investment in disaster risk reduction and sustainable development. By integrating advanced monitoring technologies with community-based preparedness programs, the government aims to create a comprehensive safety net for Sabah's most at-risk regions. The project also underscores Malaysia's commitment to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, which emphasizes the importance of early warning systems and risk-informed planning





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