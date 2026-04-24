Sabah Targets Over Four Million Tourists with Visit Sabah Year 2027

The Sabah state government aims to welcome over four million tourists, aligning with Visit Malaysia Year 2026, and plans to launch Visit Sabah Year 2027 to further boost the tourism sector. Emphasis is placed on safety, cultural preservation, and community empowerment.

Kota Kinabalu, Sabah – The state government of Sabah is setting its sights on attracting over four million tourists to the region, aligning with the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 .

This ambitious target was announced by the State Governor, Tun Musa Aman, who also revealed plans for a dedicated Visit Sabah Year 2027. This initiative is strategically designed to further stimulate and invigorate the state’s tourism sector, building on the momentum generated by the national campaign. The government recognizes the crucial role tourism plays in Sabah’s economic growth and is committed to fostering a sustainable and thriving industry.

A key component of this strategy involves a heightened focus on enforcement and safety within tourist areas. Continuous monitoring will be intensified to ensure strict adherence to existing safety standards and regulations.

Furthermore, the government intends to refine safety protocols for potentially risky tourism activities, adopting best practices from around the globe. This commitment to safety is paramount, aiming to provide tourists with a secure and enjoyable experience. The Governor emphasized that maintaining a safe environment is not merely a regulatory requirement but a fundamental aspect of delivering high-quality tourism. This proactive approach will build confidence among visitors and enhance Sabah’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

The government also intends to leverage technology and innovation to improve safety measures, including the implementation of real-time monitoring systems and emergency response protocols. The Governor delivered this address during the opening ceremony of the First Session of the 17th Sabah State Legislative Assembly, attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The state’s tourism development plans are closely integrated with the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), which prioritizes diversifying tourism products, enhancing value-added offerings based on local culture and the environment, and empowering local communities through tourism-related opportunities. This holistic approach aims to create a more inclusive and sustainable tourism ecosystem. Beyond attracting visitors, the government is dedicated to preserving and promoting Sabah’s rich cultural heritage and creative industries.

This will be achieved through various initiatives, including the restoration and improvement of infrastructure, the development of new exhibition spaces, and providing support to local artists, cultural practitioners, and creative industry entrepreneurs. These efforts are not only intended to bolster cultural tourism but also to position local art and creativity as unique attractions for the state.

The expansion of Cosmobeauté Malaysia into Borneo with the debut festival in Kota Kinabalu in 2026, held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25th to 26th, is a testament to the growing interest in Sabah as a destination for events and exhibitions. This event, alongside others, will contribute to the diversification of the tourism portfolio and attract a wider range of visitors.

The government is confident that through these combined efforts, Sabah will not only meet but exceed its tourism targets, solidifying its position as a leading destination in Southeast Asia





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