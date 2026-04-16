Sabah Takes Full Control of Rural Water Projects to Expedite Development

Sabah's state government will now independently manage all rural water supply projects, a significant devolution of power aimed at accelerating infrastructure development and addressing long-standing issues with project execution. The decision involves 83 new and previously stalled projects valued at RM4.06 billion, with initial funding of RM143 million allocated for the first phase of the 13th Malaysian Plan.

The Sabah state government has been granted full autonomy to independently manage and execute water supply projects specifically for its rural areas, effective immediately. This significant shift in responsibility was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, underscoring a commitment to decentralize project management and empower regional administrations.

The decision, formally made on March 17, encompasses a substantial portfolio of 83 new and previously stalled or 'sick' projects. These initiatives collectively represent an estimated cost of RM4.06 billion. The initial phase of this ambitious undertaking will see RM143 million allocated through the first Rolling Plan of the 13th Malaysian Plan (RMK13), scheduled for 2026. This move signifies a substantial investment and a renewed focus on improving essential services in underserved communities across Sabah. Ahmad Zahid revealed this crucial development following a productive meeting with representatives from the state's Ministry of Rural and Regional Development on Thursday, April 16. He emphasized the formal handover of the letter of devolution of power for these projects to the state government occurred on Wednesday night, April 15. This act is a clear testament to the Federal Government's growing confidence in Sabah's capacity and capability to effectively oversee and implement such vital infrastructure projects. While acknowledging that challenges may arise in areas such as project costing, coordination among various stakeholders, and the availability of skilled human resources, the Deputy Prime Minister assured that a comprehensive guideline will be meticulously developed. This guideline will serve as a roadmap for all state agencies involved, ensuring that these projects are carried out with efficiency, transparency, and to the highest standards. The objective is to mitigate past issues and ensure successful project completion. The 83 projects included in this devolution are a mix of new initiatives and those that have languished without progress since the 11th Malaysian Plan (RMK-11), which concluded over a decade ago. These protracted delays were attributed to a variety of complex factors, including technical impediments, operational inefficiencies, and difficulties in initiating the commencement of work. To streamline the execution process, three key state agencies have been designated to spearhead these water supply initiatives: the Works Department, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, and the Water Department. These agencies will bear the primary responsibility for planning, implementation, and oversight. Ahmad Zahid clarified that this devolution of powers is not directly linked to the historical Malaysia Agreement 1963. Instead, it is presented as a pragmatic and proactive mechanism designed to significantly accelerate the pace of infrastructure development throughout the state of Sabah, thereby improving the quality of life for its rural populace and fostering more equitable development across the nation





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