Sabah State Government and Federal Government Collaborate to Benefit Rural Communities

Federal Government and the Sabah State Government have carved out a collaborative effort that has improved the welfare service to remote areas even more. This development has improved the lives of people who live in remote regions. The cooperation ensures that no one is left behind in the growing economic development.

KOTA KINABALU: Close cooperation between the Federal Government and the Sabah State Government has enabled various development programmes and welfare assistance to be channeled more comprehensively, particularly to communities in the rural and interior areas.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the Government remains committed to safeguarding the people’s welfare through various initiatives under the Malaysia Madani framework, which emphasizes inclusive, balanced, and sustainable development. In addressing the rising cost of living, the Government has introduced various forms of assistance, including the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR), fuel subsidies, and subsidies for essential goods to help ease the people’s burden.

Commenting on the program, Mustapha said it was more than just a community outreach event, describing it as a strategic platform to ensure government policies are communicated more accurately and effectively to the grassroots. Through the mini government service carnival held in conjunction with the event, the people can access various services directly without having to visit government offices, thereby saving both time and cost.

The Santuni Rakyat Programme, held simultaneously with the event, forms part of a community initiative driven by the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (Pacu) through the Jelajah Madani approach, emphasizing two-way engagement between the Government and the people in a more relaxed and friendly setting, in line with current expectations for the Government to be more responsive and closely attuned to the people’s needs. In today’s context, where the people are facing cost-of-living pressures and global economic uncertainties, programs like this are highly relevant as they provide a platform for the people to voice their views and interact directly with government agencies.





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Public Policy Community Welfare Federal Government Sabah State Government Development Programmes Welfare Assistance Kota Kinabalu Rural Communities Sharecropping Sahari North Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit Jelajah Madani Two-Way Engagement

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