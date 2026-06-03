Sabah Should Be Treated as an Integral Part of Malaysia's Renewable Energy Transition Agenda

Former Tanjung Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon has welcomed the Federal Government's initiative to encourage residential solar adoption through rebates of up to RM3,000. He expressed full support for the call by Yayasan Pengguna Negara Malaysia (YPNM) Sabah for the Federal Government to ensure that consumers in Sabah receive equal and fair access to the SuRIA Home Programme rooftop solar rebate incentives.

Former Tanjung Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon has welcomed the Federal Government's initiative to encourage residential solar adoption through rebates of up to RM3,000. He described it as a positive step towards reducing electricity costs and promoting cleaner energy use.

Poon expressed full support for the call by Yayasan Pengguna Negara Malaysia (YPNM) Sabah for the Federal Government to ensure that consumers in Sabah receive equal and fair access to the SuRIA Home Programme rooftop solar rebate incentives announced under the national renewable energy agenda. He said Sabah consumers should not be left behind, as households and businesses in the state continue to face rising electricity costs and periodic power supply challenges, making rooftop solar systems a practical and beneficial solution.

According to Poon, Sabah has strong potential for solar energy generation due to its geographical location and year-round sunlight exposure. Expanding rooftop solar adoption would help reduce dependence on fossil fuels, strengthen energy security and support environmental sustainability goals.

Poon urged the Federal Government, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra), the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda) Malaysia, the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS) and Sabah Electricity to provide clear assurances that Sabah consumers will be eligible for and have access to the SuRIA Home Programme incentives. He also called for application procedures and technical requirements to be simplified to encourage wider participation among homeowners in urban, suburban and rural areas across Sabah.

Poon added that Sabah should be treated as an integral part of Malaysia's renewable energy transition agenda. Equal access to green energy incentives will benefit consumers directly and contribute towards a more resilient, sustainable and affordable energy future. He also stated that Sabah has the capability to become one of the country's leading regions for solar energy development if given adequate support and policy inclusion.

Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo will expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26. This festival will provide a platform for local and international beauty and wellness players to showcase their products and services to a wider audience. The event will feature a variety of activities, including product launches, demonstrations, and workshops.

It will also provide opportunities for networking and business partnerships among industry players. The Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 is expected to attract a large number of visitors and participants from across the region, making it a significant event for the beauty and wellness industry in East Malaysia





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