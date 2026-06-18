Sabah Sees Slight Rise in 2025 STPM CGPA Despite Lower Candidate Numbers

Sabah recorded a marginal increase in its STPM cumulative grade point average to 2.78 in 2025, even as the number of candidates dipped slightly. The state maintained high pass rates and saw improvements in perfect scores and top subject grades, though it remains below the national average.

Sabah has shown a modest improvement in the 2025 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination results. Despite a slight decrease in the number of candidates, the state's cumulative grade point average (CGPA) increased to 2.78 from 2.77 in the previous year.

The Sabah Education Director, Datuk Raisin Saidin, provided detailed statistics, noting that 8,296 candidates registered for the exam in 2025 compared to 8,356 in 2024, with 7,632 (91.99%) actually sitting for it. The number of students achieving a perfect 4.00 CGPA rose from 146 to 158. There was also an increase in candidates obtaining 5As in five subjects, from seven to 21.

However, the number of students with 4As saw a minor decline from 139 to 137. While Sabah's CGPA remains below the national average of 2.88, the overall pass rates are impressive. A total of 98.87% of candidates achieved full passes at the principal level, and 99.96% qualified for the STPM certificate.

In terms of subject performance, 21 out of 22 subjects recorded a full pass rate of at least 60%, and four subjects showed improvements of more than three percentage points. The announcement also highlighted institutional and individual achievements. SMK Kinabutan Tawau was recognized as the National Best Form Six Centre for Mode 2 and Mode 3 and for Best Performance Improvement.

Additionally, Form Six College Kota Kinabalu and Form Six College Tawau were selected among the national best centres. Ahmad Mursyied Umair Darwis from SM Agama Kota Kinabalu was named the National Best Student in the Social Science Stream. These results reflect the ongoing efforts and progress within Sabah's education system, even as it strives to close the gap with the national average. The data underscores a trend of incremental gains in academic performance across the state





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STPM 2025 Sabah Education Results CGPA Improvement STPM Pass Rate Sabah Schools

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