Sabah Sees 50% Surge in Dengue Cases as National Numbers Rise

Dengue infections in Sabah jumped to 2,866 by mid‑June 2026, a 50.4% increase from the previous year, while the country recorded a 20.7% rise. Health officials urge community action and expanded Dengue‑Free Community programmes to curb the spread.

Kota Kinabalu health authorities reported a sharp increase in dengue fever across Sabah during the first half of 2026. Official figures released by the federal health minister show that the state recorded 2,866 confirmed cases as of June 13, up from 1,905 cases at the same point in the previous year - a rise of 50.4 percent.

The surge outstripped the national pattern, where the total number of dengue infections rose by 20.7 percent to 33,367 cases compared with 27,640 cases recorded during the same period in 2025. Sabah's hardest‑hit districts were identified as Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Penampang and Putatan, each reporting a growing number of patients seeking treatment in hospitals and clinics.

The health minister emphasized that the upward trend is a serious public‑health concern and highlighted that dengue mortality in Sabah also climbed, with 23 deaths reported this year versus 16 the year before. He stressed that the majority of infections are preventable through community action aimed at eliminating breeding sites of the Aedes mosquito, the primary vector of the disease.

Residents are urged to clear stagnant water from containers, rooftops, and any other potential habitats in both private homes and shared neighbourhood spaces. The minister pointed out that effective control relies on a combination of environmental management, citizen empowerment and a coordinated national response that includes robust entomological surveillance. To address the outbreak, the Ministry of Health is expanding its Dengue‑Free Community (KomBeD) programme, which focuses on behavioural change and widespread public participation.

Key components of the initiative include intensified clean‑up drives, promotion of the three‑R approach - reduce, reuse, recycle - to improve solid‑waste handling, expansion of urban greening projects, and the deployment of more entomological monitoring teams to locate and treat mosquito breeding hotspots. The minister called on all Malaysians to remain vigilant, adopt consistent preventive measures, and support the government's efforts to build cleaner, greener and more resilient communities that can withstand future dengue challenges





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