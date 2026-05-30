Sabah's Special Interim Grant Raised to RM1.5 Billion, Says Minister

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced an increase in Sabah's special interim grant to RM1.5 billion, the largest ever, as part of ongoing efforts to address the state's revenue entitlements under MA63.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the Kaamatan Festival celebrations in Penampang on May 30, 2026, where he announced a significant increase in Sabah 's special interim grant from RM600 million to RM1.5 billion.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud hailed the move as a clear demonstration of the federal government's ongoing commitment to addressing the state's rightful claims gradually and responsibly. Mustapha noted that before the change of federal government in 2022, Sabah received only about RM26.7 million per year for decades, despite the 40 percent revenue entitlement enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Under the current administration, Sabah has seen substantial year-on-year increases: RM125.6 million in 2022, RM300 million in both 2023 and 2024, RM600 million in 2025 and 2026, and now the latest hike to RM1.5 billion. This consistent upward trend, he emphasized, proves that the voices and demands of Sabah's people are being heard and taken seriously by the federal government.

The issue of Sabah's 40 percent revenue entitlement has dragged on for decades, and Mustapha stressed that resolving it fully requires strong political commitment and close cooperation between the state and federal governments. He reiterated that the pursuit of Sabah's rights will continue until a more comprehensive and final settlement is reached, consistent with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as well as Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution.

Mustapha called for a mature, prudent, and forward-looking approach to ensure that Sabah's rights can be realized without undermining the stability and good relations within the Malaysian Federation. He expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's leadership and the Madani vision, empowering Sabah and Sarawak will remain a priority for the federal government. The announcement marks a historic milestone for Sabah, as the special interim grant has been a contentious issue since the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

The grant is intended to compensate for revenue shortfalls pending a final agreement on the state's entitlement. The Madani government's decision to quadruple the grant from the previous RM600 million to RM1.5 billion signals a shift toward more equitable fiscal arrangements. This move has been widely welcomed by Sabah leaders and civil society, who see it as a step toward restoring trust in the federal system.

However, some quarters argue that the full 40 percent entitlement must be implemented without delay. Mustapha acknowledged these concerns, stating that the government remains committed to resolving all outstanding issues related to MA63. The festive atmosphere of Kaamatan, a harvest festival celebrating Sabah's indigenous cultures, provided a fitting backdrop for the announcement, symbolizing unity and shared prosperity.

As Sabah continues to pursue its rights under the constitution, the increased grant serves as a tangible example of federal-state cooperation under the Madani administration





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