Economist Dr Awang Faisal highlights the rise of Sabah's Special Grant from RM53.4 million in 2020 to RM1.5 billion in 2026, attributing the increase to effective state‑federal negotiations and outlining the potential impact on infrastructure, health, education and economic growth.

Sabah's Special Grant has surged from a modest RM53.4 million in 2020 to an impressive RM1.5 billion scheduled for 2026, a growth that economist Dr Awang Faisal Assyiffa describes as a clear indication of the state government's effective negotiation tactics in securing its fiscal entitlements.

The near‑28‑fold increase over a six‑year period, he argues, is a tangible fiscal milestone that ought to be judged by concrete outcomes rather than partisan spin. Dr Awang attributes this remarkable rise to a combination of steady diplomatic outreach, structured talks, and a determined leadership team headed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who has consistently championed Sabah's rights under the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The economist notes that the Chief Minister's style-focused on results and pragmatic problem‑solving-has earned praise from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who highlighted Hajiji's commitment to delivering real benefits rather than seeking publicity. From an economic standpoint, the inflated Special Grant is poised to dramatically reshape Sabah's budgetary landscape.

The additional revenue will expand fiscal space for a range of critical sectors, including the construction of new infrastructure, improvements in education and healthcare services, expansion of basic utilities, and broader initiatives aimed at stimulating sustainable economic growth. Dr Awang stresses that while the RM1.5 billion figure represents an interim arrangement pending the final resolution of Sabah's entitlement under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution and the 40 percent net‑revenue formula, it nonetheless signals substantial progress in the state's long‑standing financial claims.

The economist cautions that the ultimate settlement may further modify the grant, but the current trajectory marks a decisive step forward in the relationship between the state and federal governments. The significance of this fiscal development extends beyond the immediate budgetary boost. It illustrates how constructive engagement and evidence‑based negotiation can translate into measurable economic gains for a region.

Dr Awang concludes that in economics, performance is quantified by numbers, not slogans, and the present data-showing an almost 28‑times increase in the Special Grant-offers a compelling narrative of success for Sabah's leadership. As the state moves toward finalizing its constitutional entitlements, the expanded grant is expected to serve as a catalyst for long‑term development, reinforcing Sabah's capacity to deliver essential public services and to pursue strategic growth projects that benefit its citizens





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Sabah Special Grant Fiscal Negotiations Chief Minister Hajiji Noor Malaysia Agreement 1963 State Economic Development

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